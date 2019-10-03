MTLàTABLE, Montréal's two-week food festival

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The eighth edition of MTLàTABLE is taking place from November 1 to 13 at 150 restaurants across Montréal. The event gives locals and visitors the chance to discover some of the city's finest cuisine and the talented chefs who have made Montréal a world-class food destination. Québec products will play a bigger role than ever this year, adding local flavour to fixed-price dinner menus ($23, $33 or $43) and brunch offerings ($17).

"This is an excellent opportunity to get a taste of Montréal's incredible food scene and all the different ingredients produced here in Québec. Participating restaurants have created special MTLàTABLE menus that feature local products and are sure to whet your appetite!" said Patrizia Dri, Director of Member, Industry and Partner Relations at Tourisme Montréal.

"Montréal is home to a vibrant food scene that covers everything from traditional to modern to fusion cuisine. The city owes its reputation as a leading cultural destination thanks in large part to its restaurants and the creative chefs who continually find new ways to use products from across the province," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Established in 1919, Tourisme Montréal promotes the Montréal destination to leisure and business travellers. Over the years, it has earned a reputation for being highly innovative and involved in the Montréal community. The organization created MTLàTABLE in a move to popularize local cuisine and get people out enjoying great food together. Montréal's restaurant event aims to showcase the originality and diversity of Montréal fare while enticing patrons into restaurants during the month of November with fixed-price set menus. For locals and visitors alike, it's a chance to explore Montréal's renowned food scene.

New this year: Signature Events presented by Aliments du Québec au menu

Aliments du Québec au menu is proud to present the MTLàTABLE Signature Events featuring haute cuisine crafted with local products. Foodies are cordially invited to try the seven high-end restaurants recognized under the Aliments du Québec au menu program and discover how they skillfully incorporate Québec ingredients in their dishes.

MTLàTABLE is presented by Aeroplan, Canada's leading joint loyalty program with more than 5 million members. It is also made possible thanks to support from partners like the Québec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Aliments du Québec au menu, Cacao Barry, ESKA, National Bank, Association Restauration Québec and Air Canada.

About MTLàTABLE

A Tourisme Montréal initiative, MTLàTABLE is an invitation to celebrate Montréal cuisine. The eighth edition of this culinary event is happening from November 1 to 13, 2019. During this two-week period, the 150 participating restaurants will offer delicious set-menu dinners for $23, $33 or $43, and brunch for $17. For more information about MTLàTABLE, go to www.mtlatable.com.

Share the fun and your favourite food finds using the #MTLàTABLE hashtag.

About Tourisme Montréal

Established in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting nearly 1000 businesses that work directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

Photos are available on our website at mtlatable.mtl.org

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

For further information: and interviews: Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Public Relations Manager, Tourisme Montréal, 514-844-3344, 514-248-7844, aapelletier@mtl.org

Related Links

https://www.mtl.org/

