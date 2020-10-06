"At Sun Life, we've seen first-hand the impact COVID-19 has had on the financial, physical and mental health of Canadians. Helping people achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives is at the core of who we are," said Eric Monteiro, Senior Vice-President and Chief Client Experience Officer. "We strongly believe that all Canadians can and should take charge of their future. We are here to help support them with advice, tools, online resources and a network of advisors across the country."

The campaign was developed in collaboration with agencies Publicis Canada and Cossette Media. It runs from October into early 2021. It includes a robust mix of digital and social media ads across multiple channels – YouTube, Spotify, Pinterest, digital billboards and more. It aims to build familiarity of Sun Life's holistic offering and the suite of solutions, services and digital innovations in its financial, physical and mental health pillars.

"Our new national campaign is about helping Canadians feel empowered to take charge of their lives. It illustrates the importance of setting and working towards goals," said Milos Vranesevic, Senior Vice-President, Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Life. "We understand how our Clients and Canadians are feeling right now. Through positivity and optimism, this campaign demonstrates our commitment to support their holistic health and well-being. In addition to our TV spot, this year we have an increased focus on digital, with the aim to create new and lasting relationships."

Connecting through new platforms

Sun Life is leveraging Spotify and Pinterest for the first time. These two platforms will help connect Sun Life with a younger demographic. Inspirational quotes on Pinterest called Quotables, and a "Happy Hits" playlist on Spotify reinforce the feelings of positivity the campaign is creating. In addition, we are launching a new, unscripted podcast series. It features real Canadians sharing stories about their financial experiences and challenges and how it's impacted their holistic health. It is available now on sunlife.ca and Spotify in November.

To learn more about the campaign, visit sunlife.ca/letsgetyouthere.

