TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Official statistics from UN COMTRADE reveal that Canadian imports of Italian fruit and vegetables had reached €27 million by the end of 2023. This represents a 5.8% growth from 2022, amounting to an additional €1.5 million. While the first nine months of 2024 showed a slight decline from €11 million to €10.7 million compared to 2023, projections suggest the year-end total could reach approximately €26.1 million. Insights into this data come from the "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe" project, co-funded by the European Commission and supported by the producers' organisations Agritalia, A.O.A., La Deliziosa, Meridia, and Terra Orti. The project promotes the conscious purchase and consumption of quality European fruit and vegetables, and advocates for healthier, safer, and more sustainable dietary choices.

Italy's global fruit and vegetable exports reached €5.67 billion in 2023, marking a €444 million increase compared to 2022. This comprises €3.81 billion in fruit exports (2.47 million tonnes) and €1.86 billion in vegetable exports (988,000 tonnes). The first nine months of 2024 saw global exports reach €3.6 billion, showing a modest decrease from €3.9 billion in the same period in 2023.

The Director of Terra Orti, Emilio Ferrara, notes, "One of the reasons for this export growth is reputation. Italian produce is widely perceived to be the safest in Europe, and European produce the safest in the world."

The "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe" project highlights this growth. A strong EU performance saw fruit and vegetable exports rise from €48.6 billion in 2022 to €52.8 billion in 2023 (+8.6%), with Italy contributing €5.67 billion to this total.

"In Canada and many other countries, we're seeing a shift towards the conscious consumption of fruit and vegetables" explains AOA director Gennaro Velardo. "Consumers consider not only the price and quality of fruit and vegetables but also their environmental impact and health benefits. The cornerstone of the "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe" project is a focus on consumer health and wellbeing, responding to a growing appreciation for European seasonal fruit and vegetables, and particularly Italian produce, which is reflected in consumer purchasing trends".

