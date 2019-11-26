Airline's digital travel assistant powered by artificial intelligence,

Juliet, finds her voice with Google Assistant

CALGARY, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet announced Juliet, its digital travel assistant, is available on Google Assistant, giving guests a convenient, hands-and screen-free way to confidently have their day of travel questions answered. To chat with Juliet, guests can say "Hey Google, ask WestJet" to get started.

"WestJet continues to innovate and provide more convenient ways for our guests to engage effortlessly with WestJet during their travel journeys," said Alfredo C. Tan, WestJet Chief Digital and Innovation Officer." Juliet was the first AI chatbot launched by a Canadian airline and as we build on her success, we will continue to personalize and advance her trusted abilities across additional platforms for our guests."

Juliet on Google Assistant has quick answers for managing itineraries, travel documentation and ID requirements along with information on how to travel with pets and service animals. Guests can also determine in real-time with the help of her handy baggage-size calculator whether a bag needs to be checked or can be carried on.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Juliet has been learning for the past 16 months and Google Assistant was selected for her platform based on user data and research. Through continued learning, she will become more capable as more users interact with her.

Some of the questions Juliet can answer on Google Assistant include:

"Hey Google, ask WestJet the flight status for WS123 today"

"Hey Google, ask WestJet about travelling with my dog"

"Hey Google, ask WestJet what identification I need to travel"

"Hey Google, ask WestJet about baggage costs"

To talk to Juliet, guests can download Google Assistant for free from any mobile device's app store.

Watch and learn how Juliet works with Google Assistant, including how to chat with her on Facebook Messenger.

Additional Quotes:

"Customers today demand effortless support on their channel of choice. Voice assistants like Google Assistant are emerging as critical tools for companies to provide the instant, convenient and personal customer service that customers expect," said Puneet Mehta, Founder and CEO, Netomi. "By extending Juliet's capabilities to Google Assistant, WestJet customers will be able to get the information they need without lifting a finger and this launch raises the bar for customer-first support. After the incredible impact Juliet has made on the customer experience in Messenger, we're excited to partner with WestJet to extend our powerful AI platform to voice and make an incredible impact on agent productivity and customer satisfaction."

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

