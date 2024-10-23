FREE A&W Kids' Pack: This Halloween, trick-or-treat at A&W, and any little monster 12 and under can get a Kids' Pack--absolutely free!

This special offer is only available on October 31st, 2024. *Not available on the A&W mobile app, third-party delivery or at A&W shopping centre locations. Limit of one Kids' Pack per child.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - This Halloween, make A&W a must-visit stop on your kid's trick-or-treating route! Children 12 and under can enjoy a *FREE A&W Kids' Pack — a special one-day offer on October 31st, 2024. *One Kids' Pack per child.

No purchase necessary. Not available on the A&W mobile app, third-party delivery or at A&W shopping centre locations.

This special offer treats every child to a tasty kid-approved meal. Let them get their hands on a Chicken Buddy Burger®, Chicken Strips, Buddy Burger® or Buddy Burger® with Cheese, paired with fresh apple slices, a MadeGood™ granola bar and 2% milk for a satisfying meal to fuel their spooky adventures.

"We love that A&W has been a gathering place for families across Canada since 1956," says Susan Senecal, CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada. "This Halloween, we're thrilled to be a part of the spooky spirit by welcoming Canadian families for a little treat. From our burger family to yours, we are excited to host you this Halloween at A&W locations coast to coast."

No tricks, just treats! Reward your little monsters with a fun and delicious surprise before or after their trick-or-treating. Don't forget to visit your local A&W on October 31st, and children 12 and under will enjoy a free Kids' Pack. It's a spooktacular way to make their Halloween extra special.

