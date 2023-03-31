Filming, Photo, Interview Opportunity ***

Boston Pizza's "Oiler for a Day" 2023 Family Event

68 Edmonton & Area Kids Sign One-Day Official Player's Contracts with the Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON, AB, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - This Sunday, April 2, 2023, 68 young hockey fans and players with aspirations of one day playing in the NHL are getting that chance early! Boston Pizza, in partnership with the Edmonton Oilers, has selected winners from BP restaurants in the Edmonton and Northern Alberta areas. These lucky winners will get to sign a one-day official player's contract with the Edmonton Oilers, along with receiving their very own Oilers' jersey. Their day will include a VIP experience, with a tour of Rogers Place, taking the ice for a family skate, getting some photos with the Oilers mascot Hunter, and then heading to a local Boston Pizza for a celebratory lunch. To top it all off, children and parents will be invited to attend a future Oilers home game together and will receive a Boston Pizza prize pack.

"We're excited to help make 68 kids' dreams come true as they take the ice as an Oiler for the day," says Jenna Bull, Director of Marketing at Boston Pizza. "We're thrilled to be partnering with the Edmonton Oilers to give back to the community with a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Abe Hajar, VP of Corporate Partnerships from OEG Sports & Entertainment added "Boston Pizza is an incredible partner that has a deep-rooted history in Oil Country, giving back to the community and creating memories for so many. The 7th Boston Pizza Oiler for Day will be a day that 68 kids and their families will never forget."

Raw footage from the event and VIP experience, shot by the Edmonton Oilers and partners, will be available to view and download upon request.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for 59 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized both as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years.

