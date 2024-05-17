In the news release, LAC provides funding to 36 local organizations in support of Canada's documentary heritage, issued 13-May-2024 by Library and Archives Canada over CNW, we are advised by the organization that the hyperlinks in the 2024-2025 project funding list were incorrect. The complete, corrected release follows:

LAC provides funding to 36 local organizations in support of Canada's documentary heritage

Library and Archives Canada is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024–2025 funding cycle of the Documentary Heritage Communities Program

GATINEAU, QC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - This year, archives, museums and documentary heritage institutions will share $1.47 million to carry out 36 projects selected under Library and Archives Canada's (LAC) Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

View the projects funded by the DHCP in 2024–2025:

Funding available to support documentary heritage organizations (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada)

These projects were selected for the significant impact they will have on documentary heritage preservation and access and in the broader community. LAC funding empowers local recipient organizations to allocate essential resources to projects aimed at enhancing access and awareness of their collections, while also bolstering their capacity to safeguard Canada's documentary heritage.

Heritage organizations play a vital role in preserving Canada's local memory. LAC is proud to contribute to documenting, preserving and making accessible to the public a memory that reflects Canadian experiences, cultures and society.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of LAC is to acquire and preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. LAC also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

"My sincere congratulations and thanks go out to all the recipients for their important work. Documentary heritage projects like these build on the rich collective Canadian memory. We need these projects to tell stories about this beautiful country, so that we can better understand each other and see the road ahead. These projects safeguard and document our communities' oral, recorded and published history and the recipients are playing a pivotal role. Library and Archives Canada's program to support stories is welcome at a time where diligent, fact-based work is needed help combat disinformation and misinformation."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Congratulations to this year's recipients. I applaud the important work you do in ensuring the history of your communities is preserved for generations to come. I also recognize the valuable role LAC plays in supporting these documentary heritage organizations year after year. LAC will continue to foster this culture of collaboration with communities across Canada so that our collective stories remain accessible to all."

—Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"Without funding from the DHCP, we would not have been able to digitize a large portion of our negative collection as well as a series of important mine-level maps. With these pieces digitized, we can use them for internal projects and share them with the community."

—Sara Wright, Collections Manager, Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre

"The funding from DHCP has allowed us to undertake the important task of collecting and capturing a part of the culture, history and spirit of our First Nation Communities through the large body of work of one of our employees, Nelson Cloud. We want to say how much we appreciate receiving this funding. This project will live on for many years!"

—Jodi MacIntosh, Anqotum Manager, North Shore Mi'kmaq Tribal Council

Quick Facts

Since the creation of the DHCP in 2015, LAC has provided $14.97 million in support of 376 documentary heritage community projects.

This year, of the 36 recipients, 10 organizations will receive funding for Indigenous documentary heritage projects, and nine organizations will receive funding for Francophone documentary heritage projects.

An organization can receive funding of up to $50,000 per year (up to $60,000 for a remote organization) to implement its project.

The next call for proposals to apply for funding will be issued in the fall of 2024.

