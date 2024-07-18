In the news release, Kindsight Launches ascend Express: A Robust CRM for Education, Healthcare, and Nonprofit Organizations, issued 10-Jul-2024 by Kindsight over CNW, we are advised by the company that the the original release included references to SFDC and Salesforce that were required to be removed. The complete, corrected release follows:

Kindsight Launches ascend Express: A Robust CRM for Education, Healthcare, and Nonprofit Organizations

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE and IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Kindsight , the industry's first and only Fundraising Intelligence platform that combines big data, AI, and automation to power modern fundraising, announced today the launch of an exciting new CRM product, ascend Express. ascend Express makes enterprise-level functionality accessible to education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

ascend Express, built by practitioners, for practitioners. Like the flagship ascend CRM, ascend Express is specifically tailored for fundraising and advancement needs. The result is a robust platform that offers the breadth and depth of capabilities users expect of an enterprise-level platform, but it can be up and running in as little as four months, with significantly fewer resource requirements.

Kindsight's ascend CRM is used and trusted by many of the biggest names in fundraising. Organizations such as Purdue for Life Foundation, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, and Hoag Hospital Foundation leverage ascend to track, engage, and steward constituents more efficiently and effectively. Now, Kindsight has taken the best parts of ascend to create an out-of-the-box solution for organizations of all sizes.

"ascend Express has the power to help so many organizations," said Zan Turvey, VP, Enterprise Growth at Kindsight. "It's built based on best practices, can be up and running in months at a fraction of the cost of an enterprise system, and creates optimized operations starting on day one."

"This is a key step in our quest to enable the right conversation, with the right donor, at the right time—every time," said Craig O'Neill, CEO of Kindsight. "Kindsight's Fundraising Intelligence Platform - a seamless combination of donor data and insights, a fundraising CRM, and AI - has the power to turbocharge our customers' fundraising strategies. To now have our platform accessible to nonprofits of all sizes means many more organizations are empowered to meet their fundraising goals."

The reduced implementation time is made possible by packaging the best ascend features into an out-of-the-box offering, as well as with the help of ascend certified implementation partners. Some of these partners include Heller Consulting, a firm empowering nonprofits with strategy, implementation, and change management, JCA Consulting, a firm dedicated to the technical and operational needs of nonprofits, and Precision Partners, a firm specializing in the advancement operations of higher education and healthcare organizations.

If you would like to see ascend Express in action or determine whether it is a fit for your organization, please contact one of Kindsight's product experts.

To learn more, please contact Kindsight's VP of Marketing, Katie Paterson, at [email protected]

About Kindsight: Kindsight's Fundraising Intelligence is an industry-leading platform that helps fundraisers identify and engage with the right donors at the right time. The result is more efficient, effective fundraising. It combines the most comprehensive advancement and fundraising CRM, with rich data and insights and revolutionary AI-based content creation. Education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations can discover, engage, and steward donors like never before.

