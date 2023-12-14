"AN EVENING WITH JANE GOODALL: CELEBRATING 90" - A LANDMARK CELEBRATION COMES TO VANCOUVER

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - In a rare and extraordinary opportunity, Dr. Jane Goodall is coming to Vancouver for an exclusive event titled "An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90." This special occasion is part of her global 90th birthday tour, "Jane at 90," which marks a series of initiatives that celebrate her milestone birthday and spotlight her unparalleled contributions to conservation. Dr. Goodall, who still travels 300 days a year to spread her message of hope and action, will make Vancouver one of her ﬁrst stops shortly after celebrating her 90th birthday on April 3rd.

Photo credit: Tim Ives (CNW Group/The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada)

Presented by the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada and hosted by renowned Canadian artist and personality Jann Arden, 'An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90' will combine a captivating lecture by Dr. Goodall with a ﬁreside chat with Ms. Arden. They will explore Dr. Goodall's extraordinary 90-year journey and discuss the critical steps to safeguard our future. Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to gain ﬁrsthand insights from one of the world's leading conservationists – and perhaps enjoy a song or two.

Dr. Jane Goodall's revolutionary work with chimpanzees in the 1960s didn't just redeﬁne primatology; it transformed our entire perspective of the natural world. Her research shattered previously held notions about the unique traits of humanity, bridging a deeper connection between humans and wildlife. Beyond the jungles of Gombe, Dr. Goodall has been a force for global environmental change. Her tireless efforts have been crucial in the ﬁght against climate change, the protection of diverse species, and the effort to rectify environmental injustices. Dr. Goodall's legacy is not just in her research, but in the way she has inspired generations to view and protect our planet.

While the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is not yet announcing other Canadian visits or initiatives for 2024's "Jane at 90," we encourage people to stay tuned for further news. We will make more announcements on our social media @janegoodallcan and through our email list, available at janegoodall.ca .

Event Details:

Date and Time: April 12, 2024 , at 7 p.m. PST

, at Venue: The Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver, BC .

. Featuring: Dr. Jane Goodall , hosted by Jann Arden

Ticket Information:

Pre-Sale Sign Up: Available at janegoodall.ca/events until December 18, 2023 .

until . Pre-Sale: December 18, 2023 , 10:00 a.m. PST

, General Ticket Sales: Begin on December 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PST

at Note: Tickets for Dr. Goodall's events have historically sold out rapidly; we encourage prompt booking.

This event goes beyond celebrating Dr. Jane Goodall's 90th birthday. It honors her lasting impact and commitment to a more just and sustainable world. It reﬂects hope's power and calls us to follow Jane's inspiring footsteps.

About Dr. Jane Goodall :

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, Dr. Goodall has forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the animal kingdom. Her work extends beyond scientiﬁc innovations, encompassing a lifetime of advocacy through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through its Roots & Shoots program. Jane is a global icon, spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact, creating a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share.

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:

Inspired by our founder, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is creating a more just and sustainable world through community-centred conservation work that empowers people, protects wildlife, and heals our shared environments in Canada and Africa. With over 60 years of ﬁeldwork and success stories in our history, we strive to inspire hope and encourage everyone to embrace their power to make a difference.

About Jann Arden:

Jann Arden is a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and author. Arden has released 15 albums with 19 top-ten singles. Arden's accolades include 8 JUNO Awards, including Female Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, 10 SOCAN Awards, and 4 Western Canadian Music Awards, to name a few. In 2020, she was announced as an inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Arden has also been inducted into the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, has a Star on Canada's Walk of Fame, and has been awarded the Order of Canada.

Whether she is captivating audiences with her heartfelt music, entertaining them with her quick wit, or sharing her written word in a boldly honest voice – Arden is a Canadian original – a brilliant multi-dimensional talent.

Join us for an evening that promises to enlighten, inspire, and celebrate a true global legend - Dr. Jane Goodall.

SOURCE The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries and more information, please contact: Alex Johnson, Communications Director for the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, at [email protected].