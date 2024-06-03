Only non-stop Canada - Mumbai route launches Oct. 27 , operating four-times weekly from Toronto

Increased Air Canada connectivity from Western Canada to India with new daily seasonal Calgary - Delhi flights via London Heathrow beginning Oct. 27

Vancouver - London flights connect conveniently to Delhi this winter via London Heathrow

Montreal - Delhi flights boosted to daily; route capacity increases 44 per cent

MONTREAL, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its international network to India, adding 40 per cent more seat capacity beginning late October for the Winter 2024-25 season. Highlights of the carrier's new services include the only non-stop flights from Canada to India's financial capital, Mumbai, improved service from Western Canada to Delhi with the introduction of new seasonal daily flights over London Heathrow and daily flights from Montreal to Delhi. In total, Air Canada will operate 25 weekly flights to India, the most comprehensive offering of any carrier between Canada and India. Seats on all flights are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App and through travel agents.

Air Canada will operate 25 weekly flights representing 7,400 seats each week this winter from Canada to India. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"India is an important market for Air Canada, reflecting longstanding and growing family and trade ties between our two countries. We are thrilled to expand our network to Mumbai and Delhi by building additional scale at our hubs in time for Diwali festivities this fall. With new non-stop flights from Toronto to Mumbai, the addition of new flights to Delhi from Western Canada via London Heathrow, together with the unparalleled connectivity from our robust North American network, we are solidifying Air Canada as the leading airline offering the most travel options between Canada and India. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President – Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

Air Canada will operate 25 weekly flights representing 7,400 seats each week this winter from Canada to India, comprising up to 11 weekly flights from Toronto to Delhi and Mumbai, daily flights from Montreal to Delhi and daily flights to Delhi from Western Canada via London Heathrow.

Toronto - Mumbai * schedule:

The only non-stop flight from Canada to Mumbai , linking two of the largest cities in both countries

to , linking two of the largest cities in both countries Flights will be operated with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft featuring a choice of Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy class service

Schedule facilitates convenient connections from across North America to/from Air Canada's primary global hub

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Days of

Operation Dates of

Operation AC46 Toronto

(YYZ) 20:00 Mumbai

(BOM) 21:45 +1 day Mon, Wed, Fri,

Sun Oct. 27, 2024 - Mar. 28, 2025 AC47 Mumbai

(BOM) 23:45 Toronto

(YYZ) 06:45 +1 day Mon, Tue,

Thur, Sat Oct. 28, 2024 –

Mar. 29, 2025

*Flights are sold subject to final government approval

Calgary-London Heathrow-Delhi* schedule:

Flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring a choice of Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy class service

Schedule has been optimized for Air Canda's daily Vancouver-London Heathrow flights to connect in London to/from Delhi

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Days of

Operation Dates of

Operation AC850 Calgary

(YYC) 17:30 London

(LHR) 09:20 +1 day daily Year-round AC850 London

(LHR) 12:00 Delhi (DEL) 02:25 +1 day daily Oct. 27, 2024 –

Mar. 28, 2025 AC851 Delhi

(DEL) 06:45 London

(LHR) 11:20 daily Oct. 28, 2024 –

Mar. 29, 2025 AC851 London

(LHR) 13:25 Calgary

(YYC) 15:30 daily Year-round

*Flights are sold subject to final government approval

