$60 million investment to support Manitoba's early learning and child care providers

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Giving children in Canada the best possible start in life is a top priority. That is why the governments of Canada and Manitoba are providing $60 million in grants to early learning and child care providers for facility infrastructure improvements, curriculum development, and workforce retention.

Today, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, Dan Vandal, on behalf of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, joined Manitoba's Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, Wayne Ewasko, to announce $45.9 million in quality enhancement grants under the Canada-Manitoba Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement (ELCC). The Government of Manitoba is contributing an additional $14 million in provincial funding to ensure equitable support is available for school-age programming for children aged seven to 12.

The grants support goals outlined in Manitoba's Action Plan under its Canada-wide ELCC Agreement, and include three streams:

The Quality Early Learning and Environments Grant will offer $875 per licensed non-profit child care centre and home-based provider space to help improve aging infrastructure, equipment and materials.

will offer per licensed non-profit child care centre and home-based provider space to help improve aging infrastructure, equipment and materials. The Enhancing Diversity and Inclusion Grant will offer $500 per licensed non-profit child care centre and home-based provider space to help ensure children of all backgrounds and abilities feel a sense of belonging and have the ability to participate in the program through enriched curricula, space adaptations, and staff development opportunities.

will offer per licensed non-profit child care centre and home-based provider space to help ensure children of all backgrounds and abilities feel a sense of belonging and have the ability to participate in the program through enriched curricula, space adaptations, and staff development opportunities. The Innovative Recruitment and Retention Grant will offer $200 per licensed non-profit child-care centre to help implement creative and innovative strategies to recruit, retain, and support a high-quality workforce. This includes a Retirement Enhancement and Retention Benefit that will offer a one-time Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) top-up of up to $500 per home-based child care license holder who contributed to an RRSP in 2022 to recognize home-based providers' dedication to the child care sector.

Building a Canada-wide early learning and child care system that works for families in every region of the country is a key part of the Government of Canada's plan to make life more affordable for families, while also creating good jobs and growing the economy.

Quotes



"Today's funding announcement means increased support to Manitoba's early learning and child care providers, children and families. Our government will continue to make progress with partners toward a better, more inclusive and affordable early learning and child care system for families in Manitoba and across Canada."

– Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, Dan Vandal

"Our government is committed to making quality child care more accessible for Manitoba families. These grants will help Manitoba early learning and child care providers make immediate investments into their facilities and staff, to support high quality learning for children across the province and a stronger, more responsive early learning and child care system for Manitoba families."

– Manitoba's Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, Wayne Ewasko

Quick Facts

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada made a transformative investment of more than $27 billion over five years to build a Canada -wide early learning and child care system with provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care.

made a transformative investment of more than over five years to build a -wide early learning and child care system with provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care. As part of the Canada–Manitoba Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, the Government of Canada is investing approximately $1.2 billion over five years to help improve early learning and child care for children in Manitoba .

is investing approximately over five years to help improve early learning and child care for children in . Manitoba is investing an additional $4.8 million in new, ongoing operating grants that will fund 2,294 school-age child care spaces for children aged seven to 12.

Associated Links

Toward $10-a-Day: Early Learning and Child Care

Canada ‒ Manitoba Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement - 2021 to 2026 - Canada.ca

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: James Cudmore, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]