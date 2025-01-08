Cineplex Offers Families Savings on Entertainment All Winter Long

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – This winter, Cineplex is giving Canadians reasons to come out of the cold and get together for movies, play and delicious food, all worth sharing. There are many ways to save while having fun, so you don't have to choose just one:

$5 Movie & Popcorn Tuesdays from January 14 to February 11

Here's another reason to get lost in movie magic and cozy up with a bag of popcorn this winter. Every Tuesday from January 14 to February 11, Cineplex will be offering general admission movie tickets and a small bag of popcorn for $5 each, plus tax. Tickets purchased online are up to $6.50 which includes the addition of an online booking fee up to $1.50. The offer can also be applied to premium experiences like UltraAVX, with the payment of an applicable surcharge. Scene+ members will continue to receive an additional 10 per cent off the ticket price for their Tuesday ticket purchase. For more information on $5 Movie and Popcorn Tuesdays, visit cineplex.com/tuesday.

Cineplex's regular Tuesday pricing continues all year long where guests can see new releases at discounted prices and Scene+ members receive an additional 10 per cent off the ticket price. To learn more, visit cineplex.com/promos/tuesday-pricing.

$3.99 Family Favourites on Saturday

Get your family members together to watch some of your favourite movies on the big screen for just $3.99 each! Family Favourites programming is available on select Saturdays at participating locations. For more information, visit cineplex.com/events/family.

Movie Lovers Save with CineClub

Last year, CineClub members saved over $18M on tickets and concessions, munched on over 479M popcorn kernels and watched 692 different movies! *

CineClub is the ultimate movie-savings club with exclusive perks. For only $9.99 a month plus tax, members receive one movie ticket every month to use, upgrade or rollover, plus 20 per cent off their favourite movie snacks and access to additional discounted tickets for friends and family. For more information, visit cineplex.com/cineclub.



*The cumulative savings is based on all ticket and concession purchases made between January 3, 2024, and December 4, 2024, by active members of CineClub. Calculation of concessions are based on the 20 per cent discount.

Weekday Wins at The Rec Room

If you're looking to add a little play to your weekday, select locations of The Rec Room across Canada are offering delicious ways to save. Monday serves up $25 All-You-Can-Eat-Wings and includes $10 in gaming credits and Tuesday gives you Half-Off Gameplay on all arcade and recreational games. Get over the mid-week slump with Wednesday's Half-Off Burgers and Recreational Games, including bowling, axe throwing and archery. Roll into Thursday with BOGO on our Classic Poutine and Friday with $10 off our Cocktail Towers. For more information and to find a participating location near you, visit therecroom.com/deals.

Visit cineplex.com and therecroom.com to learn more or visit cineplex.com/deals. Follow Cineplex on Instagram (@cineplexmovies), on X (@cineplexmovies) and like it on Facebook (@cineplex), and follow The Rec Room on Instagram (@therecroomca).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

