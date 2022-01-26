SFI provides evidence-based programs for children, youth, adults and families dealing with mild to moderate mental illness and other issues impacting their health and well-being. Through a unique distance coaching approach, SFI supports clients over the phone and the Internet in the privacy of their own homes with a convenient companion app connection. Their innovative and cost-effective service leverages technology to help fulfill goals within several provincial mental health strategies across the country, reaching thousands of Canadian families and individuals each year across ten provinces and the Northwest Territories.

A $250,000 donation by Bell Let's Talk and Northwestel will be met with territorial government funding over a 5-year period. With $370,000 in new funding, the Strongest Families Institute will reach approximately 400 at-risk children, youth, adults and families across the territory. Distance coaching will be available in both English and French when programming is launched this month. SFI's programming has been co-designed and developed in collaboration with partners, including Indigenous advisors within Canada. All SFI coaches are diversity trained and receive cultural competency training with attention to the unique experiences of Indigenous people and communities.

"The Government of Yukon is pleased to partner with Bell Let's Talk and Northwestel to provide additional funding for the Strongest Families Institute. The Institute provides vital programming and supports for adults and kids in the Yukon and works to improve the overall health and well-being of our communities."

- Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Health and Social Services

"Strongest Families Institute is honoured to extend our services to help those in need within the Yukon territory. Thanks to the Government of Yukon, Bell Let's Talk and Northwestel, our unique distance telephone coach support model will help those of all ages access quality services to help manage and overcome issues such as anxiety, depression and behavioural challenges. Our coaches are culturally trained to understand the unique challenges of the communities we serve and have flexible schedules to be ensure they are available when and where people need help. We commend the Government of Yukon, Bell Let's Talk and Northwestel for their commitment to improving access to quality mental health programs in Canada. Together, we will improve mental wellness and support many Yukon residents and families to lead happier and healthier lives."

- Dr. Patricia Lingley-Pottie, President and CEO of Strongest Families Institute

"Bell Let's Talk is proud to support the expansion of Strongest Families programming alongside the Government of Yukon and Northwestel. Developed and adapted to meet the unique and changing needs of youth, adults and their families, this partnership will enable new, barrier-free access to mental health support for Yukon residents when and where they need it. We applaud the Government of Yukon for their leadership and commitment to moving mental health forward."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

"We are so proud to collaborate with the Strongest Families Institute in breaking down barriers to mental health support in the territory. Northwestel has over 300 employees who call Yukon home and this partnership will have a lasting impact on our families and our communities. We extend our thanks to Bell Let's Talk, the Government of Yukon and SFI for continuing to help create a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with mental health challenges."

- Curtis Shaw, President of Northwestel

In 2021, Bell Let's Talk and Strongest Families Institute announced the launch of a new secure mobile companion app to further enhance SFI's ability to reach people in rural and remote communities with its coaching sessions. The Strongest Families Institute app is available to all clients enrolled in their programs and is available for download in the Apple and Google app stores. To learn more about how to access SFI programming in your community, please click here.

Bell Let's Talk Day is today – Join the conversation!

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates an additional 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest , Snapchat , TikTok , Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat lens. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is a driver of Bell for Better . Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,300 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

About Northwestel

Northwestel is the largest telecommunications provider in Canada's north, serving 96 communities across Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, British Columbia and Alberta. In 2020, Northwestel launched a 3-year Every Community plan to significantly improve broadband services for northern residents, governments and businesses using the latest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technologies. Northwestel is a subsidiary of Bell and provides service on the traditional territories of Indigenous peoples across Canada's North.

About Strongest Families Institute

Strongest Families Institute (SFI) is an award-winning charitable organization that provides proven programs to improve mental health and well-being by leveraging the advantages of highly skilled coaches and innovative technology. SFI removes barriers to care so that people gain quick access regardless of where they live. With SFI's family-centred approach, coaching calls are booked at convenient times, day or night. This means that there is no need to travel, no missed time from work or school, services are free to families, and stigma is virtually eliminated. Care is customized to meet the needs of the client. SFI's programs target significant problems that cause impairments to the child, youth, adult, or family such as behaviour, anxiety, depression, and bedwetting. To learn more about how to access our services, please visit Strongest Families Institute or call 1-866-470-7111.

