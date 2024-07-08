$240,000 raised during the 12th edition of the NB Grand Tour

This amount will help 13 youth organizations in the Eastern Townships

GRANBY, QC, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 5, 6 and 7, more than 400 National Bank employees, retirees and volunteers participated in the 12th edition of the NB Grand Tour that took place in the Eastern Townships region this year. The event has raised $240,000 to support Fondation Jeunes en Tête, whose mission is to prevent psychological distress among young people aged 11 to 18, as well as 12 other youth organizations in the region.

More than 400 employees, retirees and volunteers from National Bank participated in the 12th edition of the NB Grand Tour. Photo Credit: (CNW Group/National Bank of Canada)

The NB Grand Tour is a charity sports event for cyclists and runners that has helped participants discover many regions of Quebec over the years. Since its inception, the NB Grand Tour has donated more than $1.7 million to some 60 organizations across the province.

The NB Grand Tour organizing committee would like to thank École secondaire de la Ruche (Magog) and Collège Mont-Sacré-Cœur (Granby), which were starting points for the event, for their hospitality.

Quotes

"Year after year, the NB Grand Tour brings together National Bank employees, retirees and volunteers for a sporting event open to athletes of every level to support causes that have a major impact on young people and their loved ones. We are thrilled to renew this initiative for a 12th time," said Lucie Blanchet, Honorary Chair of the NB Grand Tour and Executive Vice-President – Personal and Commercial Banking, and Danny Déry, President of the organizing committee and Vice-President – Procurement Ecosystem, National Bank.

"The Bank is proud of its commitment in the Eastern Townships, including such large-scale events as the NB Grand Tour. Thanks to this event, we are pleased to support the fundamental mission of organizations in the region," stated Marie-Christine Marcoux, Vice-President – Commercial and Private Banking, and Nejib Ranni, Regional Vice-President – Personal Banking and Small Businesses, Eastern Townships, National Bank.

"We're extremely proud to be able to count on the continued support of National Bank employees for the past 10 years. They understand that investing in preventive mental health care for young people means investing in tomorrow's society. On behalf of young people, a thousand times THANK YOU," said Mélanie Boucher, Executive Director of the Fondation Jeunes en Tête.

The funds raised will be given to the following organizations: Fondation École Les Jeunes Explorateurs de Granby, Centre d'action bénévole Marguerite-Dubois, Maison des familles de Granby et région, Maison Jeunes-Est, Association de la Colonie de vacances de Granby, La Grande Table, Fondation pour les élèves du CSSRS, Fondation Je pars du bon pied, Fondation du Centre jeunesse de l'Estrie, École d'art de Sutton, Fondation Jean-Yves Phaneuf, and Fondation Christian Vachon.

About Fondation Jeunes en Tête

The mission of Fondation Jeunes en Tête is to prevent psychological distress in young people aged 11 to 18 in Quebec. It accomplishes this mission by providing teens, their parents and school staff with online tools and awareness workshops in schools. Destigmatize, raise awareness, and empower: this is what the Fondation does every day to help the next generations face life's challenges. Follow it on Facebook, Linkedin,, X and Instagram.

About National Bank of Canada

With $442 billion in assets as at April 30, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. It has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Carolane Delage, Manager, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel: 514-412-0204, [email protected]