Since 2000, TELUS team members have volunteered 2.5 million days and contributed $1.85 billion, including 1.5 million hours last year alone, reinforcing TELUS' legacy as the most giving company

TELUS team members volunteered the equivalent of more than 6,800 years of service since 2000

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS launched its 21st annual TELUS Days of Giving, mobilizing more than 100,000 volunteers across 30+ countries in one of the world's largest corporate volunteer movements. Throughout May, TELUS team members, retirees, and partners will come together around the world to give back in their local communities through hands-on initiatives that deliver meaningful, local impact at global scale. What started as a localized effort in the early 2000s has evolved into a worldwide movement that reinforces TELUS' commitment to year-round community engagement. Last year, 90,000 volunteers gave back in 34 countries, marking the third consecutive year TELUS team members and retirees contributed 1.5 million volunteer hours globally.

"For 26 years, our TELUS team has embraced our philanthropic philosophy, 'We Give Where We Live', which is brought to life so beautifully through our annual TELUS Days of Giving," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "Reflecting our team's long-standing belief in the synergistic relationship between doing well in business and doing good in the global communities where our team members live, work and serve, since 2000, TELUS has contributed $1.85 billion, including 2.5 million days of volunteerism – more than any other company in the world. Our TELUS Days of Giving reinforce our standing as the world's most giving company and our team's passionate commitment to making the world a better place for future generations to come."

At a time when volunteer participation in Canada has declined from 41% in 2018 to 32% in 2023, and many charities are struggling to meet growing demand, initiatives like TELUS Days of Giving are more important than ever.

During the month of May, participants will engage in a wide spectrum of volunteer opportunities, including:

Supporting young families by packaging essential infant and child gear and clothing at BabyGoRound in Vancouver, BC

Helping feed hungry families by assembling food hampers and essential hygiene kits with GlobalMedic in Toronto, ON

Beautifying green spaces by gardening and planting flowers at the outdoor sanctuary at WellSpring in Calgary, AB

Supporting the homeless by sorting and preparing food items for distribution at Mission Bon Accueil in Montreal, QC

Improving shelter and living conditions for rescued animals at Every Dog Matters in Sofia, Bulgaria

To learn more or join in building a friendlier future for all, visit telus.com/purpose.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 161 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Grenier

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.