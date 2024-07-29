GRANBY, QC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Zoo de Granby today issued a lockout notice, resulting in a work stoppage for the approximately 130 employees who are members of the CSN and had been engaging in intermittent strikes since July 9 and adopted an unlimited strike mandate on Friday, July 26. The vast majority of the Zoo's employees remain on duty, and the Zoo has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a quality experience for all visitors. This includes implementation of a reduced admission fee for the duration of the lockout. The wildlife park, the Amazoo water park, the amusement park, and all visitor services, including restaurants and shops, remain open from 10 AM to 7 PM every day.

Paul Gosselin, CEO of the Zoo de Granby, explained that the decision to resort to a lockout ensures stability for the well-being of the animals and provides predictability for the managers currently performing the work of the striking employees. "With an unlimited strike mandate that could be effective without notice, it is impossible for us to operate the site efficiently under the threat of a service interruption at any moment. We have therefore chosen to take action to ensure the quality of the customer experience, but also and above all, the well-being of the animals under our care."

On Monday, July 22nd, the Zoo de Granby submitted a comprehensive offer to the employees involved in the labour dispute in the hope of quickly reaching a mutually beneficial agreement for all concerned. "This labour dispute and its consequences on our non-profit organization exacerbate our financial vulnerability in a post-pandemic context. We hope that ensuring stability during this summer season will enable us to avoid delaying significant development projects tied to the Zoo's mission of Acting for the Preservation of the Animal World, while maintaining its tourist appeal. Our decisions are guided by the need to ensure the long-term viability of our mission and our organization," concluded Mr. Gosselin.

The Zoo de Granby is a non-profit organization founded in 1953, with a mission to act for the preservation of the animal world. It features a wildlife park with nearly 1,500 animals, a water park called Amazoo, and an amusement park. During the peak tourist season, the Zoo employs nearly 1,000 people.

