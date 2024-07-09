The Zoo de Granby remains open to visitors

GRANBY, QC, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Despite the strike launched earlier this morning by a group of unionized employees, the Zoo de Granby remains open and continues to offer visitors a fantastic experience to enjoy with family or friends.

All necessary measures have been taken to ensure a quality experience for all our guests. The Animal Park, the Amazoo Water Park, and the Amusement Park, as well as all visitor services including restaurants and shops, are open from 10 AM to 6 PM every day to provide you with the best of these three worlds!

It is important to note that during the strike, the Zoo can rely on an experienced team, supervised by our animal care and veterinary experts, to provide all necessary care to the animals and ensure their well-being.

We respect the right of striking employees to express their concerns and are doing everything in our power to resolve this conflict quickly through an agreement that will be mutually beneficial for all parties involved. The safety of our employees, the well-being of our animals, and our visitor experience, as well as the long-term success of the Zoo and all its stakeholders, remain our priorities.

About the Zoo de Granby

The Zoo de Granby is a non-profit organization founded in 1953, with a mission to act for the preservation of the animal world. It features a wildlife park with nearly 1,500 animals, a water park called Amazoo, and an amusement park. During the peak tourist season, the Zoo employs nearly 1,000 people.

