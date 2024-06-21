LONDON, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with Langs Bus Lines to replace nearly half their diesel school buses with 200 electric ones.

The announcement was made by Parliamentary Secretary Peter Fragiskatos; MP Arielle Kayabaga; Brian Reilly, Senior Director of the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB); and Kevin Langs, Vice-President of Langs Bus Lines.

Infrastructure Canada is providing more than $22.2 million in federal funding through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF) to Langs. CIB has also reached financial close on a $22.4 million investment with them.

Both the ZETF funding and the CIB loan will work together to support purchasing the new buses by 2026. In addition, a portion of the ZETF investment will go towards installing the required chargers and upgrading existing facilities in five sites across southwestern Ontario. The new buses will serve students in Sarnia, Strathroy, London, and Woodstock's most populated communities.

Over $600,000 of the total ZETF funding will support a feasibility study to support Langs in strengthening its knowledge and preparing for the transition.

Meanwhile, CIB's loan will help cover the higher upfront capital costs of the buses, helping accelerate the transition.

A family run business for over 50 years, Langs Bus Lines operates buses, vans and mobility accessible vehicles for home to school transportation in London, Sarnia, Chatham-Kent, Woodstock, and surrounding areas throughout Southwestern Ontario. Transitioning to an electric fleet is in line with their vision to drive clean and reduce students' exposure to bus emissions.

Quotes

"Electric school buses will help 9,000 students in Southwestern Ontario get to school safely. At the same time, they will play a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping Canada meet its emissions reduction target of net-zero by 2050."

Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"School buses fulfill a critical need in our communities by providing a safe and reliable way for children to arrive at school. These vehicles drive thousands of kilometres every year, contributing to pollution and noise. The federal government's investment in 200 electric, zero-emission school buses for Langs Bus Lines will benefit students and our communities for years to come."

Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"Diesel buses significantly contribute to carbon emissions across the country and there is an important opportunity to transform the school bus market to electric. The Canada Infrastructure Bank's investment in Langs Bus Lines will help students get to and from school in sustainable zero-emission vehicles."

Ehren Cory, Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Infrastructure Bank

"We are delighted to receive this support through the Government of Canada's Zero Emission Transit Fund, to assist us in providing safe and sustainable student transportation. With this funding, we will replace diesel engine buses that are retiring from service with zero-emission battery electric school buses. Thousands of students in our service area throughout southwestern Ontario will benefit from a safe, emissions-free ride every school day."

Kevin Langs, Vice-President, Langs Bus Lines Limited

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $22.2 million in the electrification of Langs Bus Lines' fleet through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) is providing a $22.4 million investment. Langs Bus Lines is contributing more than $23.08 million .

in the electrification of Langs Bus Lines' fleet through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) is providing a investment. Langs Bus Lines is contributing more than . Replacing 200 diesel buses with electric ones will reduce yearly greenhouse gas emissions by over 4,200 tonnes, equivalent to offsetting the yearly energy consumption of 550 homes.

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. This Fund is closely coordinated with the CIB's Zero Emission Bus Initiative through which the Bank has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The CIB's Zero Emission Bus Initiative assists transit agencies and school bus operators to transition their fleets to modern, environmentally friendly vehicles.

The CIB seeks to invest up to CAD $5 billion into public transit projects that are in the public interest and support Canadian sustainable economic growth.

Associated Links

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Canada Infrastructure Bank – Zero Emission Buses Initiative

https://cib-bic.ca/en/sectors/public-transit/

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

