ZELLERS ANNOUNCES ONTARIO EXPANSION PLANS WITH NEW STORES AT 80 ORFUS RD. IN TORONTO AND TECUMSEH MALL IN WINDSOR

With the Toronto location opening on June 18 and Tecumseh Mall shortly after, these new openings follow the successful October 2025 Edmonton debut and signal continued momentum in Zellers' national expansion strategy

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Zellers is accelerating its national comeback with the announcement of its initial Ontario rollout, confirming two new store openings at 80 Orfus Rd. in Toronto's North York neighbourhood and Tecumseh Mall in Windsor, Ontario. The Toronto location will open on Thursday, June 18 and the Tecumseh Mall location will follow in July (date to be announced). The expansion builds on strong momentum following the brand's successful first store opening at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton in October 2025, which exceeded expectations and reinforced demand for Zellers' return.

Rendering of Zellers’ First New Ontario Store Opening at 80 Orfus Rd. in Toronto

The first location at 80 Orfus Rd. in Toronto is currently under construction and will be a 25,000 sq. ft. standalone store. Meanwhile, the new store at Windsor's Tecumseh Mall is also well underway, marking the return of a fan favourite to a mall Zellers once called home.

"Following the incredible response we saw in Edmonton, we're excited to bring Zellers back to Ontario in a meaningful way," said Joey Benitah, Chief Operating Officer of Zellers. "Customer feedback has been instrumental in shaping our evolution - from what categories resonate most to how we deliver value and discovery in-store. Sales have been strong, engagement has exceeded expectations, and we're just getting started."

"We are excited and nostalgic to welcome the Zellers brand back to Tecumseh Mall, marking a great new chapter for both our property and the greater Windsor community," said Katarina Taylor, General Manager of Europro's Windsor Properties, owners of Tecumseh Mall. "Our shoppers have always remembered the brand fondly, so this reopening is a genuinely meaningful moment for everyone involved. Being among one of the first locations in Ontario to welcome Zellers back is a fantastic opportunity for growth as we continue to evolve and diversify the retail mix. We fully support their mission of providing Canadians with a homegrown, value-driven shopping experience and we are ready to introduce this updated retail offering to our customers."

Momentum Builds Following Edmonton Success

Zellers' first store opening in Edmonton marked a major milestone in the brand's return, drawing strong foot traffic, enthusiastic customer response, and sustained sales performance across key categories. Insights from this launch have directly informed the merchandising strategy and in-store experience for upcoming locations, expanding assortments to reflect what Canadians want today.

For each new store opening, Zellers will also introduce a series of nostalgic in-store moments and surprises designed to celebrate the brand's legacy.

Expanded Product Offering Driven by Customer Demand

The new Ontario stores will build on Zellers' core categories - including apparel, accessories, home, and seasonal - while introducing several new offerings in response to customer demand:

Home & Lifestyle Expansion: Home décor has emerged as a standout category, with strong performance from brands like Maxwell & Williams. Zellers will expand this offering with the introduction of Casa Domani, featuring Mediterranean-inspired tabletop collections, alongside new home linen brands, including Rachel Roy, Tahari, and Chaps across towels, bedding, and pillows.

Home décor has emerged as a standout category, with strong performance from brands like Maxwell & Williams. Zellers will expand this offering with the introduction of Casa Domani, featuring Mediterranean-inspired tabletop collections, alongside new home linen brands, including Rachel Roy, Tahari, and Chaps across towels, bedding, and pillows. Toys: In response to customer demand, Zellers will introduce a curated toy assortment focused on fun, family-friendly value. Categories are expected to include plush toys, puzzles, outdoor games, and licensed products from recognizable brands, with additional toy brands and offerings expected to be introduced in the months ahead.

In response to customer demand, Zellers will introduce a curated toy assortment focused on fun, family-friendly value. Categories are expected to include plush toys, puzzles, outdoor games, and licensed products from recognizable brands, with additional toy brands and offerings expected to be introduced in the months ahead. Seasonal & Specialty: The assortment will now feature summer items such as water guns, pool toys, sand buckets, and more. The category will also expand with party supplies (including tableware, décor, and gift bags), stationery, luggage, and Halloween costumes (in the fall).

The assortment will now feature summer items such as water guns, pool toys, sand buckets, and more. The category will also expand with party supplies (including tableware, décor, and gift bags), stationery, luggage, and Halloween costumes (in the fall). Food, Snacks & Specialty Grocery: Select snack, beverage and specialty food offerings will be introduced, including flavoured popcorn, candies and sweet treats, international chips, better-for-you snacks, and a convenient assortment of grab-and-go drinks. Zellers will also introduce a curated assortment of Italian grocery items from Gigi, including candies, wafers, pasta, sauces, olives, and oils, as part of a broader focus to expand food, snack, and confectionery offerings in a more significant way over time.

Zellers will also continue to grow its brand roster across apparel and lifestyle categories, with Adidas among the latest exciting additions to the assortment. Additional globally recognized and nostalgic brands will be introduced shortly after the Ontario openings, including NFL, NHL, Dickies, Von Dutch, Juicy Couture, and others. Zellers stores will also feature an expanded Disney collection, with a significant presence across both adult and kids' apparel. The brand will also debut a limited selection of Zellers-branded merchandise timed to the Ontario openings, with additional nostalgic items expected to follow in the months ahead.

Zeddy's Comeback

Zeddy remains an important part of the Zellers story, and the brand is excited to bring the beloved character back this summer with the return of Zeddy plush toy bears in stores. The first phase of Zeddy's comeback is expected to launch soon, giving customers a nostalgic connection to one of Zellers' most recognizable icons while introducing the character to a new generation of families.

As part of Zeddy's return, the brand is developing a national partnership with pediatric oncology camps to support camps that serve children and families affected by childhood cancer. Additional details will follow. The initiative marks the revival of Zellers' long-standing commitment to giving back.

A Modern Take on a Canadian Classic

As first introduced in October 2025, Zellers 3.0 reimagines the department store model through a smaller-format, highly curated retail experience spanning approximately 20,000 to 50,000 sq. ft. Each store is designed to offer an easy-to-shop, discovery-driven environment rooted in affordability, accessibility, and community connection.

Customers can continue to expect a dynamic, evolving mix of:

Apparel, footwear, and accessories for the whole family

Home décor, soft furnishings, tabletop, and everyday home essentials

Toys, licensed goods, gifts, and family-focused products

Food, snacks, specialty grocery, and grab-and-go drinks

Seasonal, holiday, party, and specialty items

Zellers-branded merchandise, nostalgic moments, and frequent new product discoveries

Each visit is designed to feel fresh, with continuous new product drops and evolving assortments based on customer feedback.

"This is more than expansion - it's validation that Canadians are ready for Zellers again," added Benitah. "We're listening closely, adapting quickly, and building something that feels both nostalgic and new. Ontario is a major step forward, but this is only the beginning."

Looking Ahead

Zellers confirms it is in active discussions with multiple landlords across the country and expects to announce additional locations in Ontario and beyond over the coming year, as it continues its phased national rollout.

About Zellers

Zellers is one of Canada's most iconic retail brands, proudly serving generations of Canadians since 1928. Long celebrated for everyday value, friendly service, and a family-first shopping experience, the brand has been reimagined for today's consumer with the launch of Zellers 3.0 - a small-format department store blending heritage with contemporary design. Quebec-based retailer Les Ailes de la Mode Inc. acquired the Zellers trademarks from Hudson's Bay Company Inc. in August 2025. Zellers' next chapter focuses on curated assortments across apparel, home, and lifestyle, with the beloved Zeddy mascot returning alongside a renewed commitment to community, accessibility, and affordability.

Stay tuned for updates at Zellers.com and on social media at @zellers1928

SOURCE Zellers

Media Contact: Victoria Baker, [email protected]