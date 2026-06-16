ZELLERS LEANS INTO NOSTALGIA WITH 25 FT. INFLATABLE ZEDDY BEAR, THE INTRODUCTION OF THE ZELLERS DINER ON WHEELS, RETURN OF KIDDIE RIDES, AND MORE

New nostalgic experiences launch for the Toronto store opening on June 18, with additional activations planned for future locations.

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - As excitement builds ahead of Zellers' highly anticipated Ontario expansion, the iconic Canadian retailer is unveiling a series of nostalgic new experiences and surprises designed to celebrate the brand's legacy in bold new ways, including the introduction of the Zellers Diner on Wheels, the return of kiddie rides, free Zellers "Ice Pops", and the arrival of a massive 25 ft. inflatable Zeddy Bear outside Toronto's newest store.

25 ft. Inflatable Zeddy Bear Outside 80 Orfus Rd. in Toronto on Monday, June 15

Ahead of the opening of its new 25,000 sq. ft. standalone Toronto location at 80 Orfus Rd. on Thursday, June 18, Zellers has installed a giant 25-foot inflatable Zeddy Bear outside the building - a playful and unmistakable symbol that the beloved Canadian brand is back in a big way. The oversized inflatable mascot is expected to become a major nostalgic photo moment for customers.

"Zellers has always been about fun, family memories, and a sense of discovery," said Joey Benitah, Chief Operating Officer of Zellers. "As we continue expanding across Canada, we wanted to bring back some of the moments customers remember most fondly while also creating entirely new experiences that feel exciting, immersive, and uniquely Zellers."

As part of the Toronto opening celebrations, Zellers will introduce the Zellers Diner on Wheels - a nostalgic food truck concept inspired by the beloved Zellers restaurant experience. The pop-up diner will appear during opening weekends at future new store launches across Canada, beginning with the Toronto opening weekend at 80 Orfus Rd.

The Zellers Diner on Wheels will operate during the following hours:

Thursday, June 18: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (store open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Friday, June 19: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (store open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Saturday, June 20: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (store open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Sunday, June 21: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (store open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Menu offerings will include nostalgic comfort food favourites such as the Big Z Burger, Hot Gravy Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Fingers, Grilled Cheese, Gravy and Fries, and more.

To further celebrate opening weekend, Zellers will be offering a series of limited-time giveaways and nostalgic surprises for customers visiting the new Toronto store. During the first four days of the opening, customers can enjoy free Zellers "Ice Pops" and Zellers water bottles while quantities last. The first 100 customers will also receive an exclusive collectible Zeddy keychain not available for purchase in stores.

Another nostalgic element making its return is the beloved Zellers kiddie ride experiences. Inspired by the fan-favourite children's rides introduced in Zellers stores during the 1980s, the brand will begin reintroducing new kiddie rides at select Canadian locations.

The first location to feature one will be the new Toronto store at 80 Orfus Rd., where customers will find a bright red sports car kiddie ride that comes to life. Plans are currently underway to introduce additional kiddie rides at future Zellers locations across Canada. All kiddie rides are fully TSSA-permitted and electrically certified to meet Ontario public safety standards.

The Windsor, Ontario, location at Tecumseh Mall, set to open July 2026 (date TBC), will mark the brand's second Ontario opening as part of its continued national expansion strategy. The Windsor store is expected to have many of the same surprises and delights.

The Toronto and Windsor stores follow the successful October 2025 opening of Zellers' first standalone location at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton, which exceeded expectations and reinforced strong demand for the return of the iconic Canadian retailer.

"Canadians have welcomed Zellers back with incredible enthusiasm," added Benitah. "We're seeing people reconnect with memories from their childhood while introducing a whole new generation to the brand. Whether it's the diner on wheels, the kiddie rides, or Zeddy himself, we want every visit to feel joyful, nostalgic, and full of surprises."

The new Ontario locations will continue to build on Zellers' evolving assortment across apparel, home, toys, seasonal, snacks, and lifestyle categories, alongside expanded nostalgic merchandise and new in-store experiences.

About Zellers

Zellers is one of Canada's most iconic retail brands, proudly serving generations of Canadians since 1928. Long celebrated for everyday value, friendly service, and a family-first shopping experience, the brand has been reimagined for today's consumer with the launch of Zellers 3.0 - a small-format department store blending heritage with contemporary design. Quebec-based retailer Les Ailes de la Mode Inc. acquired the Zellers trademarks from Hudson's Bay Company Inc. in August 2025. Zellers' next chapter focuses on curated assortments across apparel, home, and lifestyle, with the beloved Zeddy mascot returning alongside a renewed commitment to community, accessibility, and affordability.

Stay tuned for updates at Zellers.com and on social media at @zellers1928

SOURCE Zellers

Media Contact: Victoria Baker, [email protected]