ZELLERS CELEBRATES SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF FIRST NEW STORE IN EDMONTON AND SETS SIGHTS ON NATIONAL EXPANSION

Following an overwhelmingly positive debut of its new Zellers 3.0 concept, the iconic Canadian retailer builds momentum with expansion plans across Canada.

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Zellers is building strong momentum following the successful opening of its first new standalone store at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton last October. The debut of the Zellers 3.0 concept was met with enthusiastic customer response, reaffirming the enduring emotional connection Canadians have with the brand and validating the demand for a modern, value-driven department store experience.

Zeddy Mascot at the Londonderry Zellers Store (CNW Group/Zellers)

From opening day, the Londonderry Mall location welcomed waves of excited shoppers eager to experience the refreshed Zellers firsthand. Customers responded positively to the store's approachable format, curated product mix, and accessible price points - all while embracing the nostalgic elements that have defined the brand for generations. The opening also marked the official in-store reveal of Zeddy, Zellers' beloved mascot, whose return was met with visible excitement from families and longtime fans alike, reinforcing Zellers' unique place in Canadian retail culture.

The Edmonton store introduced a thoughtfully curated assortment across men's, women's, kids' and baby apparel, footwear, accessories, home essentials, and seasonal categories. Shoppers were drawn to recognizable national and global brands alongside everyday lifestyle staples, delivering strong perceived value and an easy-to-navigate shopping experience. The response has underscored the strength of Zellers' small-format department store model and its ability to resonate with today's Canadian consumer.

"Launching our first store exceeded our expectations in every way," said Joey Benitah, Chief Operating Officer of Zellers. "The excitement we saw on opening day has continued well beyond the launch, with consistent customer traffic, overwhelmingly positive feedback, and sales performance that continues to surpass our internal targets. Canadians have shown a deep love for the Zellers name, strong enthusiasm for the new store concept, and genuine appreciation for the product selection and value we're delivering. Seeing that level of sustained engagement has been incredibly rewarding, and it reinforces that we're building something truly meaningful."

Looking Ahead: Expansion Plans Across Canada

With a successful first store launch, Zellers is actively pursuing new leasing opportunities across Canada as part of its phased national expansion strategy. The brand is focused on securing locations in every major Canadian market, with flexibility at the core of its real estate approach to ensure thoughtful, sustainable growth.

"Our goal is to bring Zellers back to communities across the country, and we're already in active conversations with landlords nationwide as we explore opportunities in all major Canadian markets," said Benitah. "At the same time, we're actively listening to our customers and paying close attention to what they're telling us they want to see more of. That feedback is directly informing how we evolve our offerings, refine the store experience, and introduce new categories and brands over time."

Additional announcements related to new store locations, expanded assortments, and future phases of the Zellers 3.0 concept will be shared in the coming months.

Image selects from the Zellers' Londonderry Mall store opening: see HERE.

About Zellers

Zellers is one of Canada's most iconic retail brands, proudly serving generations of Canadians since 1928. Long celebrated for everyday value, friendly service, and a family-first shopping experience, the brand has been reimagined for today's consumer with the launch of Zellers 3.0 - a small-format department store blending heritage with contemporary design. Quebec-based retailer Les Ailes de la Mode Inc. acquired the Zellers trademarks from Hudson's Bay Company Inc. in August 2025. Zellers' next chapter focuses on curated assortments across apparel, home, and lifestyle, with the beloved Zeddy mascot returning alongside a renewed commitment to community, accessibility, and affordability.

Stay tuned for updates at Zellers.com and on social media at @zellers1928

