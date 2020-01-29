ZEJULA - a new maintenance treatment option for Canadians living with ovarian cancer - now available in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - GSK is pleased to announce that ZEJULA (niraparib), indicated as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of female adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapyi, is now available in Canada.

Dr. Alex Romanovschi, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada, said: "Ovarian cancer is an incurable and devasting disease with limited treatment options. In Canada alone, it is estimated that 3,000 women will be diagnosed while an estimated 1,900 will dieii. We are proud to make ZEJULA available in Canada for patients seeking new therapies to prolong their response to platinum-based chemotherapy".

About Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is most frequently diagnosed in women aged 55 to 64 years (median age 63 years)iii. Worldwide, it is known to be the 8th most common cancer in womeniv. Too often, women with ovarian cancer have no early signs or symptoms. When symptoms present, they are similar to other, more benign conditions which makes for a challenging and late diagnosis.

About ZEJULA (niraparib)

ZEJULA was approved in Canada in June 2019. This approval was based on the results of the Phase III trial (ENGOT-OV16/NOVA), a double-blind, placebo-controlled, international trial of niraparib that enrolled 553 patients with recurrent ovarian cancer who were in complete or partial response to their most recent platinum-based chemotherapy. ZEJULA is an oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor indicated for the maintenance treatment of female adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapyv.

Please consult the Product Monograph at for complete safety information. The Product Monograph is also available by calling 1-800-387-7374.

GSK – one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies – is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For information please visit www.gsk.ca.

______________________ i Zejula (niraparib) Canadian Product Monograph, June 2019 ii https://www.cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-type/ovarian/statistics/?region=on iii National Cancer Institute. http://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/ovary.html. Accessed January 24, 2020; iv Worldwide Cancer Data. World Cancer Research Fund. https://www.wcrf.org/dietandcancer/cancer-trends/worldwide-cancer-data. Published July 17, 2019. Accessed November 7, 2019 v Zejula (niraparib) Canadian Product Monograph, June 2019

