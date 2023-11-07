Zavida Coffee Roasters Unveil Collection of 6 Nespresso® Original System-compatible Espresso Capsules

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - From Canada's leading roaster of flavoured coffee, ZAVIDA COFFEE ROASTERS, comes an all-new line of Espresso capsules in 6 all-star flavours for Nespresso® Original System, available for sale in the Canadian market.

The Espresso Collection comes complete with six different blends – three flavoured varieties: HAZELNUT VANILLA, CRÈME BRÛLÉE, and CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE; and three classic espresso blends: CREMOSO (creamy, well-rounded), INTENSO (full-bodied roast with spicy and chocolatey notes), and DECAFFEINATO (all the body and flavour without the caffeine jolt).

Zavida's All-New Nespresso-compatible Espresso Capsules, available in 6 different blends, at Walmart Canada and online at zavida.com (CNW Group/Zavida Coffee Roasters)

"We've carefully curated the 6 blends in the Espresso Collection. With our 13-level intensity scale, you can customize your coffee experience to suit your taste," said Darlyn Reyes, Zavida's Director of Marketing, "whether you prefer to brew your capsules as espresso, lungo, or even over ice to make the perfect iced coffee on-the-go; get ready for your new favourite to emerge from the pack".

Compatible with the Nespresso® Original system, Zavida's Espresso Collection capsules are 100% aluminum. These capsules offer coffee enthusiasts a premium, airtight, and recyclable solution; ensuring a delicious coffee experience while being environmentally conscious.

Coffee fans can pick up the new collection across Canada at their local WALMART (assortment may vary by location), as well as at ZAVIDA.COM; where they'll find the online exclusive Discovery Pack: all six flavours from the collection in one convenient case of 60 Nespresso®-compatible capsules. Mathieu Gadbois, VP of Sales at Zavida, highlighted, "Our espresso flavoured capsules are now conveniently available at Walmart Canada to start, making these irresistible flavours accessible to a broader audience. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional coffee experiences to Canadians".

Disclaimer: Zavida is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Nespresso®.

About Zavida Coffee Roasters:

For over four decades, Zavida Coffee Roasters, a proudly Canadian brand, has been devoted to crafting exceptional coffee. We inspire taste exploration and embrace the art of roasting and flavouring; igniting a passion for coffee in our customers. Discover our diverse flavours and experiences at national grocers across Canada and online at zavida.com.

