Zavida Coffee Roasters Expands Organica Line at Costco Canada with New 76-Count Format and Launches Three New Naturally Flavoured Organic Coffees

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Zavida Coffee Roasters, a Canadian leader in flavoured coffee, is excited to announce two major developments as part of their ongoing growth strategy: the expansion of its Organica line at Costco Canada with a new 76-count box of Keurig®-compatible coffee pods, and the launch of three new naturally-flavoured organic coffee options. These initiatives are reflective of Zavida's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of coffee lovers by delivering quality, sustainability, and convenience.

Expansion of Costco Offering

The new 76-count box of Keurig®-compatible Organica pods are now available for a limited time in select Costco locations across Ontario. This large-format pack provides an affordable and convenient way for coffee lovers to enjoy Zavida's premium, organic coffee every day. The medium-dark roast pods, made with 100% Organic, Rainforest Alliance certified beans, align with growing demand for high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee.

"We're excited for this new product to join our other products currently available at Costco," said Aurelio Calabretta, President of Zavida Coffee Roasters, "this new format offers even greater value, giving Costco members the chance to enjoy our sustainably sourced coffee in the single-serve format without compromising on quality."

Introduction of Naturally-Flavoured Coffees

In addition to expanding its Costco offering, Zavida is introducing three new all-natural, sugar-free flavours to its Organica line: Dark Chocolate, Buttery Caramel, and Madagascar Vanilla. "These new flavours bring a fresh, gourmet twist to Zavida's collection and introduce premium, naturally-flavoured organic coffees to the Canadian market," said Darlyn Reyes, Senior Director of Marketing and eCommerce. "At Zavida, we're passionate about offering something for every palate, whether it's our premium Organica line or our classic Zavida favourites. This launch underscores our commitment to innovation; giving consumers the freedom to enjoy coffee that suits their lifestyle while staying true to our long tradition of quality."

Availability

The 76-count boxes of Keurig®-compatible Organica pods will be available in medium-dark roast for a limited time in select Costco locations from November 8, including Ancaster, Brantford, Burlington, Downsview, Etobicoke, Guelph, Kitchener, London North, London South, Mississauga, Stoney Creek, Thorncliffe Park, and Waterloo. The new naturally-flavoured coffees are available online now at Zavida.com and are coming soon to select retailers.

About Zavida Coffee Roasters

With 42 years of experience, Zavida Coffee Roasters is dedicated to the art of coffee roasting and innovation. As a proudly Canadian company, Zavida offers a wide range of flavoured and non-flavoured coffee creations to customers worldwide. Discover our products at leading retailers and online at Zavida.com.

About Rainforest Alliance

Learn more about Rainforest Alliance certification at rainforest-alliance.org.

Keurig® is a registered trademark, not affiliated with Zavida Coffee Roasters.

