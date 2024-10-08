Zavida Coffee Roasters Expands Holiday Lineup with New Nespresso®-Compatible Espresso Capsule Advent Calendar

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Zavida Coffee Roasters is expanding their holiday lineup for 2024. After the success of last year's 24 Days of Coffee Advent Calendar, the Canadian coffee roaster is expanding production to meet the high demand and elevating the holiday excitement by introducing a Nespresso®-compatible version alongside the return of their Keurig®-compatible offering.

"The popularity of our first Advent Calendar exceeded expectations, and this year we're taking things even further," said Darlyn Reyes, Senior Director of Marketing and eCommerce at Zavida, "With the launch of the Nespresso®-compatible calendar, we're not just repeating last year's success; we're innovating and evolving, offering more variety, and giving coffee lovers a chance to explore life's flavours with Zavida."

New Nespresso®-Compatible Espresso Collection Advent Calendar

For the first time, Zavida is offering a Nespresso®-compatible Advent Calendar. This new calendar features 24 days of premium espresso in 100% aluminum capsules, offering a mix of eight delicious blends, with both flavoured and non-flavoured options included. Compatible with the Nespresso® Original system, the lineup includes bestsellers like Crème Brûlée and exciting newcomers such as Almond Biscotti and Raspberry Chocolate, alongside bold and classic espresso blends. Each day delivers a surprise brew to be enjoyed hot or cold—perfect for espresso enthusiasts seeking both variety and an at-home luxury coffee experience.

Returning Keurig®-Compatible Advent Calendar

The Keurig®-compatible version of Zavida's Advent Calendar is back and better than ever. Featuring 24 different flavoured coffee capsules—including exclusive holiday blends like Orange Chocolate, Coconut Snowflake, and more—each day offers a new and exciting flavour adventure. The 2024 calendar features the return of select customer favourites while introducing a few delightful surprises to ensure every day of the countdown delivers something special for Keurig® users. This year's calendar promises a warm, festive journey through a wide variety of flavours, perfect for celebrating the holiday season.

A Perfect Blend of Holiday Spirit and Craftsmanship

Both Zavida Advent Calendars are designed to infuse fun and innovation into your daily coffee routine, creating a sense of anticipation and joy throughout the holiday season. By encouraging customers to experiment and discover new blends, these calendars transform each day into an exciting opportunity to savour the diverse flavours that Zavida has to offer.

Availability

Zavida's 24 Days of Coffee Advent Calendars will be available at Walmart Canada locations starting November 21st and can be purchased now at www.zavida.com. With limited quantities available, customers are encouraged to order early to guarantee enjoyment of this festive treat.

About Zavida Coffee Roasters

With 42 years of experience, Zavida Coffee Roasters is dedicated to the art of coffee roasting and innovation. As a proudly Canadian company, Zavida offers a wide range of flavoured and non-flavoured coffee creations to customers worldwide. Discover our products available at leading retailers and online at zavida.com.

Zavida Coffee Roasters is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso® or Keurig®.

SOURCE Zavida Coffee Roasters

Media Contact: Darlyn Reyes, Senior Director of Marketing & eCommerce, [email protected]