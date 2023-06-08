YWCA Toronto's 42nd Women of Distinction Awards Gala

Celebrating feminist changemakers driven to advance equity

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Tonight, YWCA Toronto will be celebrating the accomplishments of seven recipients of the 2023 Women of Distinction Award. Women of Distinction are visionaries committed to creating change for women, girls and gender diverse people in our city.

Our extraordinary slate of recipients consists of Dr. Umut Duygu Uzunel (Volunteerism), Agapi Gessesse (Social Justice), Dr. Notisha Massaquoi (Health), Daphne Taras (Education), Charlie Wall-Andrews (Arts), Melissa Alexander (Community Service) and Manvir Bhangu (Young Woman of Distinction).

"YWCA Toronto works tenaciously to break down barriers that hold women, girls and gender diverse people back from achieving equity," says YWCA Toronto Chief Executive Officer, Heather McGregor. "We also honour the significant achievements of this year's Women of Distinction who are driven to advance equity, both locally and globally, by championing the rights of women, girls and gender diverse individuals in academia, health care, the arts and many other fields. Join us on June 8, as we celebrate the achievements of seven remarkable women and raise vital funds for YWCA Toronto's transformative programs at our 42nd Women of Distinction Awards Gala."

WHAT: YWCA Toronto's Women of Distinction Awards Gala with Marivel Taruc, award-winning journalist and host of CBC Toronto News at Six. womenofdistinction.ca



WHEN: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Networking Reception & Market-Style Dinner: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Awards Ceremony: 7:30 p.m.

After Party: 9:00 p.m.



WHERE: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, ON M5H 2M9

The Women of Distinction Awards is YWCA Toronto's largest annual fundraising event. Proceeds from this event will make it possible for YWCA Toronto to help women, girls and gender diverse people escape violence, move out of poverty, and access safe, affordable housing. We are proud of our 150-year history of creating positive change in our community!

