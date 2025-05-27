YWCA Toronto's 2025 Women of Distinction Awards

An evening of celebration, inspiration and hope

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Tonight, YWCA Toronto honours and celebrates the remarkable achievements of six change-makers who challenge systemic discrimination, advocate for marginalized women and children, and create opportunities to achieve greatness.

Meet our 2025 YWCA Toronto Women of Distinction award recipients; Dr. Aditi Sivakumar (Young Woman of Distinction), Nancy Barber (Corporate Leadership), Carly Kalish (Social Justice), Farrah Khan (Activism), Deqa Nur (Community Leadership) and Dr. Paula Rochon (Health).

YWCA Toronto Women of Distinction logo cluster includes United Way logo. (CNW Group/YWCA Toronto)

"Through YWCA Toronto's programs, services and advocacy, we work to break systemic barriers and radically transform the lives of women, girls and gender diverse people," says YWCA Toronto's Chief Executive Officer, Heather McGregor. "Now, more than ever, we also recognize the importance of honouring and celebrating women who are evoking positive change – reshaping industries, leading movements and inspiring future generations. Tonight, we will revel in the successes of six remarkable women who are passionate and resolved in their work to advance gender equity in our communities. I hope you will join us at our annual Women of Distinction Awards. It will be an evening of celebration, inspiration and hope."

WHAT: YWCA Toronto's Women of Distinction Awards with Anne-Marie Mediwake,

Host of CTV YOUR MORNING



WHEN: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Networking Reception & Silent Auction: 5:30p.m.

Awards Ceremony & Dinner: 7:00p.m.



WHERE: Liberty Grand, 25 British Columbia Road, Toronto Ontario M6K 3C3.

The Women of Distinction Awards is YWCA Toronto's largest annual fundraising event. Proceeds from this event make it possible for YWCA Toronto to help women, girls and gender diverse people secure housing, flee violence, heal and build sustainable futures.

