150 Organizations call on Ontario's Legislature to Pass Bill 173, the Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act, 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, on the 35th anniversary of the École Polytechnique Massacre, 150 gender-based violence (GBV) sector and advocacy organizations have come together to issue an open letter urging Ontario's Premier and members of the legislature to prioritize and pass Bill 173: The Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act, 2024, without further delay. The bill, at an impasse at second reading, is a critical step toward addressing the growing epidemic of intimate partner violence (IPV) and femicide in Ontario.

This letter is signed by organizations in every corner of the province, and highlights the sobering reality that there have been 62 recorded cases of femicide in Ontario this year. This alarming number is a stark reminder of the urgent need for legislative action to address the systemic and pervasive violence that disproportionately affects women and gender diverse people.

"Femicide is not just a tragedy. It is a stark indicator of the pervasive and systemic violence that plagues our communities," said Sami Pritchard, Director of Advocacy and Communications for YWCA Toronto. "Bill 173 represents an opportunity for Ontario to take meaningful action in memory of those who have been lost to femicide, providing hope that this epidemic of violence will end."

The open letter stresses that Bill 173 is a necessary legislative measure that will demonstrate the government's commitment to combating femicide and IPV. The Bill represents an acknowledgement of the crisis. It recognizes the deep investment needed to accelerate solutions and emphasizes that the lives and well-being of women, gender diverse people and their families matter.

"On this solemn day, we reflect on the 14 women killed by a man in the École Polytechnique Massacre and recommit to advocating for an end to gender-based violence. Our hope is that today the Ontario Legislature acts in their memory and passes Bill 173," said Erin Lee, Executive Director at Lanark County Interval House and Community Support.

150 organizations demand that the voices of survivors be amplified and that this epidemic be treated with the urgency and intergovernmental collaboration it deserves.

For more information, or to read the full letter, please visit https://www.ywcatoronto.org/takeaction/deputations/the-intimate-partner-violence-epidemic-act-2024

NOTE: Interviews opportunities can be arranged. Please contact Sami Pritchard.

YWCA Toronto is Ontario's largest multi-service organization serving women, girls and gender diverse people.

SOURCE YWCA Toronto

Media Contact: Sami Pritchard, Director of Advocacy and Communications, YWCA Toronto, [email protected] | www.ywcatoronto.org