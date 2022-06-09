Celebrating feminist changemakers and raising vital funds for YWCA Toronto

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - This evening, the accomplishments of eight remarkable women who are driving change in the lives of women and girls will be honoured at YWCA Toronto's 41st Women of Distinction Awards Gala.

This year's list of recipients are Margaret Newall (President's Award), Willa Black (Corporate Leadership), Asma Faizi (Professions), Toufah Jallow (Young Woman of Distinction), Deepa Mattoo (Advocacy & Women's Rights), Cheryl Regehr (Education), Loly Rico (Refugee Rights), and Dr. Sharon Walmsley (Health).

"We are thrilled to return to an in-person celebration at the Fairmont Royal York to honour eight Women of Distinction who are passionate about gender equality," says YWCA Toronto's Chief Executive Officer, Heather McGregor. "For more than forty years, we have celebrated strong feminists in our community. At YWCA Toronto's Women of Distinction Award Gala, you will be inspired by recipients who champion the rights and wellbeing of women and girls in law, health care, academia, business, and so many other fields. Please consider joining a tradition dear to our hearts."

WHAT: YWCA Toronto's Women of Distinction Awards Gala with Gill Deacon, host of Here

and Now on CBC Radio One 99.1FM. womenofdistinction.ca



WHEN: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Networking Reception & Market-Style Dinner: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Awards Ceremony: 7:30 p.m.

After Party: 9:00 p.m.



WHERE: Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street West, Toronto

NOTE: Interviews and photo opportunities with recipients or host can be arranged. Please contact Kim Quashie, [email protected], 416.660.9483 (cell)

The Women of Distinction Awards is YWCA Toronto's largest annual fundraising event. The proceeds from this event will make it possible for YWCA Toronto to provide essential programs that help women, girls and gender diverse people escape violence, heal, gain employment, move out of poverty, and access safe, affordable housing.

YWCA Toronto is a well-established non-profit in Toronto that supports more than 13,000 women, girls and gender diverse people in 34 programs across the city.

