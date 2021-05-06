An inspiring virtual fundraising gala honouring the accomplishments of women!



TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - YWCA Toronto's 40th Women of Distinction Awards Gala on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 will celebrate the resilience and the accomplishments of seven women who are driving change in their communities and around the globe. This year's event is also dedicated to YWCA Toronto's heroic frontline workers who are attending the event as our honoured guests.

"This past year was defined by change as the spread of COVID-19 forced lockdowns globally. Given the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women, now more than ever, it is vital that we celebrate feminists and raise much-needed funds for our programs," says YWCA Toronto Chief Executive Officer, Heather McGregor. "We are honouring the achievements of seven remarkable women, and we are recognizing the important contributions of our frontline staff who have worked bravely every day of this pandemic."

2021 YWCA Toronto virtual Women of Distinction Awards Gala

WHAT: YWCA Toronto's 40th Women of Distinction Virtual Awards Gala, hosted by Emily

Mills of How She Hustles and Layne The Auctionista featuring entertainment by

Canadian jazz music icon Molly Johnson and DJ Lissa Monet.

womenofdistinction.ca



WHEN: Thursday, June 3, 2021

VIP Cocktail Reception: 6:30-7:00p.m.

Awards Show: 7:00-8:00p.m.

Virtual Networking Mix & Mingle: 8:00-8:30p.m.

NOTE: Interviews can be arranged; contact Kim Quashie, [email protected]; 416.937.8057 (mobile).

The Women of Distinction Awards is YWCA Toronto's largest annual fundraising event. The proceeds from this event will make it possible for YWCA Toronto to provide essential programs that help women and gender diverse people escape violence, move out of poverty and access safe, affordable housing. YWCA Toronto is a multi-service Association that annually supports over 13,000 women, girls and gender diverse people throughout the city.

YWCA Toronto's 2021 Women of Distinction:

SYLVIA BASHEVKIN (Education)

An esteemed professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Toronto for almost 40 years, Sylvia Bashevkin has championed women's voices in research and academic leadership throughout her career. She is an author, activist and mentor who is an internationally recognized leader in the field of gender and politics.

NNEKA MACGREGOR (Social Justice)

Nneka MacGregor is a powerful feminist who is paving the way for change. She is the co-founder and Executive Director of the Women's Centre for Social Justice, better known as WomenatthecentrE, a unique non-profit organization created by and for women survivors of gender-based violence globally.

DR. TINA MEISAMI (Health)

Dr. Tina Meisami is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with a long-standing commitment to helping improve the lives of women. In 2010, she founded the Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation, along with four women dentists, in memory of her brother. The Foundation administers 'Restoring Smiles,' a program offering free dental and oro-facial reconstructive services to women living in shelters or supportive housing who have experienced gender-based violence.

COLLEEN MOOREHEAD (Corporate Leadership)

A true champion for women, Colleen Moorehead is a business leader, trailblazer and mobilizer. Today she is Chief Client Officer at business law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. Her efforts to support, mentor and advance women throughout her 30-year career have contributed to meaningful organizational changes for Canadian companies and women in business.

AREZOO NAJIBZADEH (Young Woman of Distinction)

Arezoo Najibzadeh is a rising voice for women's civic and political participation in Canada. As the founder and managing director of Platform (formerly Young Women's Leadership Network), she works with young women, gender diverse leaders and civic institutions to identify and address barriers to their engagement and success within grassroots and institutional politics.

SHEILA SAMPATH (Arts)

Sheila Sampath is an activist, designer and educator working at the intersection of creativity, capacity-building and social change. She is the Editorial and Art Director of Shameless, Canada's intersectional feminist voice for young women and trans youth. She is also the Principal and Creative Director at The Public, a community-centred social justice design studio she founded in 2008.

VICKI SAUNDERS (Entrepreneurship)

As the founder of SheEO, Vicki Saunders, is an entrepreneur, award-winning mentor, advisor to the next generation of change-makers and leading advocate for entrepreneurship as a way of creating positive transformation in the world.

RELATED LINKS: www.ywcatoronto.org and www.womenofdistinction.ca

SOURCE YWCA Toronto

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Quashie, Manager of Communications and Marketing, YWCA Toronto, M. 416.937.8057, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ywcatoronto.org/

