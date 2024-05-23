YWCA Toronto's 2024 Women of Distinction Awards Gala

A Celebration of Change-Makers

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Tonight, YWCA Toronto will honour and celebrate the incredible achievements of four change-makers who champion gender equity locally and globally.

Meet this year's extraordinary slate of recipients in these short video clips; Natasha Ferguson (Labour), Jaspreet Gill (Advocacy and Social Justice), Gillian Riley (Corporate Leadership) and Nadia Ladak (Young Woman of Distinction).

Learn more about our 2024 Women of Distinction in their full bios.

"While YWCA Toronto is dedicated to improving the lives of women, girls and gender diverse people through our life stabilizing and supportive programs and services," says YWCA Toronto Chief Executive Officer, Heather McGregor, "we are also deeply committed to celebrating the successes of gender equity champions in our community. Tonight, we are excited to host our annual Women of Distinction Award Gala, an inspiring awards ceremony which will honour four extraordinary women, and we hope you will join us."

Award recipients are available for exclusive interviews, upon request.

WHAT: YWCA Toronto's Women of Distinction Awards Gala with Marcia Young, host of World Report on Metro Morning on CBC Radio.





WHEN: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Networking Reception, Market-Style Dinner & Silent Auction: 5:30p.m.

Awards Ceremony: 7:30p.m. After Party: 9:00p.m.



WHERE: Liberty Grand, 25 British Columbia Road, Toronto Ontario M6K 3C3.

The Women of Distinction Awards is YWCA Toronto's largest annual fundraising event. Proceeds from this event make it possible for YWCA Toronto to help women, girls and gender diverse people secure housing, flee violence, heal and build sustainable futures.

