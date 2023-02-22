Celebrating a long history of change in the community

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today is #YWCATorontoDay, proclaimed by the City of Toronto to recognize YWCA Toronto's 150th anniversary.

From a small group of local women who came together out of concern for the safety of women in their community to Toronto's largest multi-service women's organization, we have worked tenaciously to break down barriers that hold women back from achieving equity and safety.

With a long history of providing housing in our community, we have always believed that housing is a human right and fundamental to a woman's ability to thrive. YWCA Toronto opened its first boarding houses at 19 and 33 Duke Street (now Adelaide Street at George and Frederick Streets) in August of 1873.

The world has changed a lot since the late 1800s, and so have we. In the words of our Chief Executive Officer, Heather McGregor, "Today, we are driven by a vision for a radical transformation of society where all women can thrive and a mission to lead in the provision of feminist, intersectional and transformative shelter and housing, employment and training, leadership, and advocacy for women, girls and gender diverse people."

From helping 190 boarders in our first boarding houses to serving over 13,000 people – including trans, Two-Spirit and non-binary community members – annually, we are proud and thankful to have been able to make an impact in our community over the years.

