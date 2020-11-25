YWCA Toronto Launches WiTT App to Promote Women's Trades & Technology Community

The WiTT app brings together graduates from YWCA Toronto's skilled trades programs, community members, employers and industry professionals to support women's entry in technology and trades. YWCA Toronto is committed to enhancing women's representation in diverse occupations and building community capacity.

The WiTT app is a great example of the success of YWCA Toronto's programming as it was designed and developed by graduates of the iOS & Android Mobile Application Developer program. YWCA Toronto is grateful to the Ministry's Office of Women's Issues for funding the app's development.

"Our government knows how important it is to support more women to enter and stay in male-dominated fields like trades and technology," says Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues. "This app is just one way to further empower women in every sector of our economy, and I look forward to seeing this online community flourish."

As explained by YWCA Toronto's Employment and Training Manager, Dolores Montavez-Ruz, "Developing the WiTT app was a labour of love, as much as it was a commitment to community development. We are so happy to be able to share it widely. We think WiTT will really make an impact for women in the information technology and skilled trades environments."

App users will find access to news, job postings, inspiring stories, and event announcements.

ABOUT YWCA TORONTO

YWCA Toronto transforms lives. As the city's largest multi-service women's organization, we help women escape violence, move out of poverty and access safe, affordable housing. We work tenaciously to break down barriers that hold women, girls and gender-diverse people back from achieving equality.

ABOUT YWCA TORONTO WOMEN IN TRADES AND TECHNOLOGY PROGRAMS

YWCA Toronto offers women a chance to build sustainable futures in non-traditional occupations. We partner with colleges, unions, employers and business leaders to provide competitive, gender-based and inclusive training programs for women interested in entering the construction, landscaping and technology industries.

