YWCA Ontario Campaign Urges Provincial Plan to End Ontario's She-cession

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Advocates and organizations from across the province have issued an open letter to all Ontario political parties to take "transformative action" to end the she-cession, which has severely impacted women's labour market participation.

"We have been waiting to hear tangible solutions for tackling the she-cession," reads the letter, circulated by 11 YWCAs from across Ontario and signed by more than 30 community leaders, including economist Armine Yalnizyan, the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, the Ontario Nonprofit Network and the Black Health Alliance. "The Ontario speech from the throne earlier this month made no mention of the disproportionate impacts on women, and there has been no targeted strategy to address this large part of our labour force."

The letter comes as the Ontario YWCA Coalition launches its #SheCoveryON campaign which outlines three key recommendations for the Ontario government to end the she-cession:

Investment in long-term, sustainable, gender-focused upskilling and training to help women access well-paying jobs;

Signing the federal child care plan to create a public and non-profit-led, universal, high-quality, affordable child care system; and,

Enactment of standards for decent work conditions to improve labour and employment standards in feminized industries.

With Ontarians going to the polls in 2022, the open letter and campaign aim to start a conversation now to ensure that each and every candidate in this upcoming election is focused on creating a feminist recovery.

"The lives and well-being of the people we serve depend upon an economic recovery that is gender equitable and just," says YWCA Toronto CEO, Heather McGregor. "The entire province will benefit from a strong plan that supports the long-term inclusion of women in the labour market at such a difficult point in our history."

"We need our provincial government to make a significant commitment that will help women get back into the workforce at a decent rate of pay," says Hannah Lin, Executive Director of YWCA Muskoka.

"Our workplaces need workers; there are ads everywhere. But rural women face unique barriers with fewer opportunities for skilled training, transportation and a shortage of affordable, accessible childcare. Decent work can respond with flexibility and dignity."

About YWCA Ontario

YWCA Ontario is a provincial coalition of YWCA Member Associations. We offer a range of housing programs and services including Violence Against Women (VAW) shelters, employment and training programs, community supports, child care services, and girls' programs – all designed to address the needs of women, girls, and gender diverse people and their families. We also engage in systemic advocacy to advance substantive gender and racial equality in our province. Combined, we serve more than 50,000 people every year across Ontario.

