As YWCA Canada enters a new era, the organization is excited for what the future holds.

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - YWCA Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Aline Nizigama as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Nizigama joins YWCA Canada from the Centre du Francophone du Grand Toronto, where she was the Director of Strategic Projects, Partnerships and Communications. She has held previous roles with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board as Manager, Language Accessibility, the Ontario Ministry of Health and the Ontario Ministry of Francophone Affairs. From 2012 to 2016, she was Manager of Programs and Projects with YWCA Canada.

Aline Nizigama (CNW Group/YWCA Canada)

"Over the course of her career, Aline has cemented herself as an exceptional leader in advocacy within anti-racist feminist spaces, approaching her work through the lenses of human rights, equity, and racial justice. She has a strong commitment to the needed work surrounding Reconciliation, decolonization and anti-Black racism," noted Dr. Delores V. Mullings, co-Chair of the CEO Selection Committee, "this is somewhat of a homecoming for Aline. We look forward to welcoming her back to the YWCA Movement, to help create and provide leadership to a bold strategic agenda aligned with the needs of a changing national and global world."

Since February 2022, YWCA Canada has been led by Interim CEO, Raine Liliefeldt, who will continue in her role as Director of Member Services and Development. "We are so deeply appreciative of Raine's continued commitment to the YWCA, her stewardship of the organization and her leadership at the National Office over the last year," said Susan Kennard, Board Chair of YWCA Canada, "we are looking forward to a continued collaborative model that can support the federation and help move the organization and its work forward."

Aline Nizigama will begin her role as Chief Executive Officer effective March 20, 2023. As YWCA Canada enters a new era, the organization is excited for what the future holds and is preparing to meet the challenges that may lie ahead.

About YWCA Canada

YWCA Canada is a leading voice for women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender diverse people. For 150 years, the organization has been at the forefront of a movement to fight gender-based violence, build affordable housing and advocate for workplace equity. YWCA Canada works to advance gender equity by responding to urgent needs in communities, through national advocacy and the grassroots initiatives of the Member Association YWCAs across the country. These local YWCAs invest over $258 million annually to support over 330,000 individuals nation-wide.

