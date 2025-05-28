First national YWCA convening in Québec in 20+ years celebrates local legacy, unveils renewed direction under new CEO

QUÉBEC CITY, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - YWCA Canada will host its Annual Members Meeting in Québec City from May 29 to 31, 2025, bringing together hundreds of staff and volunteers from 29 local YWCAs across the country—from Vancouver Island to Iqaluit to St. John's.

The event marks a powerful moment and a major milestone: it's the first YWCA national gathering in Québec in over 20 years and coincides with the 150th anniversaries of YWCA Québec and Y des femmes de Montréal. The convening will also include the launch of YWCA Canada's new strategic plan, the first under National CEO Aline Nizigama, a bilingual, Black woman whose leadership signals renewed energy and direction for the country's largest and oldest women's rights organization.

"At a time of global backlash against gender equity, including a gender-based violence epidemic right here in Canada, YWCA Canada is uniting voices from across the country to chart a bold, feminist path forward," said Nizigama.

The national convening will spotlight the transformative work of the YWCA, from gender-based violence prevention to childcare, housing, and employment programs that reach over 330,000 women, girls, and gender diverse people each year.

Dignitaries and equity leaders in attendance include:

Catherine Vallières-Roland, Deputy Mayor and City Councillor for Montcalm–Saint-Sacrement

Louise Cordeau, President, Conseil du statut de la femme

Denise Christopherson, Chair of YWCA Canada's Board of Directors, shared that: "We're coming together at a time of urgent need and immense possibility. This moment is about turning our collective resolve and rising momentum into bold action."

"Hosting this gathering in Québec City during our 150th anniversary year is a tremendous source of pride for us," said Stéphanie Lampron, Executive Director of YWCA Québec. "It highlights how community organizations are creating lasting, sustainable change at a national scale."

About YWCA Canada

YWCA Canada is the country's oldest and largest women's rights organization. A secular, registered charity, we directly impact the lives of more than 330,000 women, girls and gender diverse people each year, offering safe refuge to 1,200 people each night through our shelters.

Media Contact: Dana Dignard, National Director, Communications, YWCA Canada, [email protected]