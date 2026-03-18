Skytrax Award recognition as voted by millions of travellers follows record-breaking year for both cargo and passenger volumes

MUSQUEAM TERRITORY/RICHMOND, BC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has once again been named Best Airport in North America as part of the Skytrax World Airport Awards announced earlier today in London, England. YVR also stood out amongst the top airports globally, ranked 11th in Skytrax's list of the world's top 20 airports, an increase of three spots from 13th in 2025, and up seven places from 2024.

Skytrax is recognized as the world's premier international airport and aviation awards, with winners determined by votes cast by more than 13-million passengers around the globe. YVR has earned the title Best Airport in North America 15 out of the last 17 years and is the only airport ever to receive the award 15 times.

As Canada's second busiest airport and a critical hub as Canada's Pacific gateway to Asia and beyond, YVR served a record 26.9 million travellers and moved more than 365,000 tonnes of high value or time sensitive cargo in 2025. These are the highest volumes in the airport's almost 95-year history and are a testament to the strength of the airport's operations, customer service, innovations, and overall passenger experience.

"For YVR to continue to be recognized as the Best Airport in North America while at the same time breaking records for passengers and cargo is something for our teams and our community to be proud of," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO of Vancouver International Airport. "This honour is a tribute to the tireless work of our dedicated employees, our airline and partner agency teams, and of course the support of our passengers, customers, and the community that we are here to serve."

As a diverse hub and vital link in global supply chain networks, YVR is an economic engine that supports jobs, trade diversification, and connectivity for British Columbia and Canada, contributing more than $15 billion annually to Canada's GDP, and supporting more than 26,000 jobs on Sea Island as well as more than 119,000 jobs across B.C.

As Canada seeks to double exports to new and diverse global markets, YVR's efforts to further grow air connectivity will play a critical role in getting more of Canada to the world while supporting jobs and economic growth here at home.

Additional quotes:

"Congratulations to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on being recognized by Skytrax as the Best Airport in North America. This distinction reflects the dedication of the entire YVR team and their commitment to providing an exceptional experience for travellers. Canada's airports are vital gateways that connect our communities to each other and to the world while supporting trade, tourism and economic growth. YVR's continued recognition underscores the strength of our aviation sector and the important role our airports play in keeping Canada connected and competitive."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Vancouver International Airport helps connect British Columbians to family, fun, and work. As part of our gateway to Asia Pacific, a world-leading airport is a major advantage in uncertain times. Congratulations to everyone who made this well-deserved recognition possible – from executive leaders to the frontline workers. Thanks for keeping B.C. moving!"

The Honourable David Eby, Premier of British Columbia

"Congratulations to Vancouver International Airport on being recognized as the Best Airport in North America by Skytrax. This achievement reflects not only operational excellence, but our shared commitment to partnership and respect through the Musqueam-YVR Sustainability & Friendship Agreement. We continue to work together towards a long-term vision of joint prosperity by supporting education and training, creating pathways to employment, advancing economic opportunities, and sharing our culture and history with visitors from around the world."

yəχʷyaχʷələq, Chief Wayne Sparrow, Musqueam Indian Band

"As such a critical asset to our region and economy, it's wonderful to see YVR once again recognized as the best airport in North America and one of the top airports worldwide. In addition to being a great airport for passenger travel, we also know the key role YVR plays in driving our economy by supporting global trade and connectivity, particularly at a time when businesses are looking to leverage British Columbia's Pacific Gateway advantage to diversity trade and reach new global markets."

Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

About Skytrax

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are globally recognized and are voted on by air travellers via the single largest, annual airport customer satisfaction survey, covering more than 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input. The survey evaluates customer experience across all frontline areas of airport service and facilities.

ABOUT YVR

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas and serves as a platform for our community to come together and thrive. We are motivated by supporting regional economic development and making a positive difference in the lives of British Columbians. We do this with a focus on serving our passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability.

SOURCE Vancouver Airport Authority

For media queries please contact: YVR Media Relations, 604-880-9815, [email protected]