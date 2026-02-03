Historic year included six new destinations, three additional carriers

as YVR strengthens role as Canada's Pacific gateway to Asia and beyond

MUSQUEAM TERRITORY/RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Vancouver International Airport (YVR) welcomed more than 26.9 million travellers in 2025, marking a new all-time record with cargo shipments also reaching their highest volumes in the 94-year history of the airport.

This 2.7 per cent year-over-year increase in passengers is a testament to YVR's tireless work with airlines, tourism organizations, and other stakeholders to strengthen its position as a global hub and a critical gateway between North America, Asia, and beyond. The previous record of 26.3 million passengers was set in 2019.

By sector, domestic travel was up 3.8 per cent. Notably, for international travel, Asia Pacific passenger volumes increased 15.6 per cent year over year, while transborder traffic between YVR and U.S. destinations declined by 7.1 per cent amidst shifting global travel patterns.

On cargo shipments, 365,000 tonnes of goods moved through the airport, which represents a 7.4 per cent increase over 2024, reinforcing YVR's key role in the local and national supply chain, particularly for high value, time sensitive, and perishable exports.

"Strong operations and customer service combined with globally recognized innovation generated record results in 2025," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO of Vancouver International Airport. "I recognize and thank our outstanding YVR and Sea Island employees, our partners at Musqueam, as well as our airline customers and passengers for contributing to this achievement."

YVR's 2025 passenger and cargo results reflect the airport's position as Canada's second busiest airport and its role as a critical economic engine, contributing more than $15 billion to Canada's GDP each year. For example, a year-round wide-body international flight, such as T'Way Airlines' service to Seoul, South Korea, which launched last July, is estimated to generate $39.8 million in economic output, $20.8 million in GDP, and 237 full time jobs in the province.

"Looking forward, YVR is ready to go to welcome additional flights and carriers to get more of Canada to global markets while at the same time creating jobs and opportunity here at home," added Vrooman. "As governments look to sign new bilateral and trade agreements, we are on the ground in those emerging markets, engaged with our partners, building new relationships today to be ready for that additional growth tomorrow."

YVR is now host to 57 airlines serving 129 non-stop destinations across the province and around the world.

Quick facts about YVR in 2025:

Best Airport in North America: YVR was once again voted Best Airport in North America, the 14 th time in the past 16 years, and ranked 13 th in the world's top 20 airports by the Skytrax World Airport Awards.





YVR was once again voted Best Airport in North America, the 14 time in the past 16 years, and ranked 13 in the world's top 20 airports by the Skytrax World Airport Awards. Celebrating new airlines and destinations: YVR welcomed a variety of new and returning destinations and carriers including Air Canada to Manila and Beijing, China Southern to Guangzhou, China Eastern service to Shanghai, T'Way Airlines to Seoul, and WestJet to Liberia, Costa Rica, connecting even more of the province to the world.





YVR welcomed a variety of new and returning destinations and carriers including Air Canada to Manila and Beijing, China Southern to Guangzhou, China Eastern service to Shanghai, T'Way Airlines to Seoul, and WestJet to Liberia, Costa Rica, connecting even more of the province to the world. Providing a digital-first experience with Air Canada for travellers to Canadian destinations : YVR became the first airport in Canada to install e-gates for Air Canada's Domestic Digital ID program, which is also being expanded to U.S. departures. This allows travellers to use biometric identity verification tools rather than show boarding passes and physical identification.





: YVR became the first airport in Canada to install e-gates for Air Canada's Domestic Digital ID program, which is also being expanded to U.S. departures. This allows travellers to use biometric identity verification tools rather than show boarding passes and physical identification. Making security screening more seamless : YVR worked with Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to become the first airport to install Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment at the airport's Domestic screening facilities. The new technology allows passengers to leave large electronics, such as laptops, and liquids in their bags for a faster security screening experience.





: YVR worked with Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to become the first airport to install Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment at the airport's Domestic screening facilities. The new technology allows passengers to leave large electronics, such as laptops, and liquids in their bags for a faster security screening experience. Delivering reliable and resilient operations: YVR continued to invest in its operations and assets, shoring up climate, digital, and physical infrastructure throughout the year, such as completing a $133 million upgrade to its North Runway.

A backgrounder document with more data is available upon request.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas and serves as a platform for our community to come together and thrive. We are motivated by supporting regional economic development and making a positive difference in the lives of British Columbians. We do this with a focus on serving our passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability.

SOURCE Vancouver Airport Authority

