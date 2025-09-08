MUSQUEAM TERRITORY/RICHMOND, B.C, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Vancouver Airport Authority (VAA) announced that Morningstar DBRS has reaffirmed its Issuer Rating and Senior Debentures credit rating at AA (low), both with Stable trends. This follows the AA- rating from S&P Global Ratings on August 21, 2025.

The rating reflects Morningstar DBRS' assessment of the Airport Authority's competitive aeronautical fees, strategic location, resilient business model, and relatively low debt levels. The reaffirmation of the credit ratings by both Morningstar DBRS and S&P underscores the Authority's robust financial management and strategic planning.

"We are pleased that Morningstar DBRS, in addition to S&P Global Ratings, recognizes our strong credit profile," said Clayton Buckingham, Vice President, Finance and CFO at Vancouver Airport Authority. "The reports reinforce that the strategic investments we've made in service to travellers, our employees, and the economy, as well as our operations, also serve to strengthen our resiliency and financial sustainability."

Full details of Vancouver Airport Authority's financial performance and strategic initiatives are available in its 2024 Annual & Sustainability Report.

About Vancouver Airport Authority

Vancouver Airport Authority (VAA) is the non-share capital organization that manages and operates Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in service of the community and economy that supports it.

