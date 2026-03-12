MUSQUEAM TERRITORY/RICHMOND, BC, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Vancouver Airport Authority (VAA) is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings has raised its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt rating from 'AA-' to 'AA' with a stable outlook. According to S&P, the upgrade to 'AA' reflects their assessment of Vancouver International Airport's (YVR) robust market position and the authority's strategic approach to capital investment, which they believe will sustain healthy financial performance and a low debt burden. Additionally, S&P views YVR as a major hub and a key gateway to the Asia-Pacific region, contributing to strong long-term demand and future growth despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

"Vancouver International Airport is ready now to support new and expanded air service, innovation and technology, and to make other strategic investments to further support trade, connectivity, and Canada's economy," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority. "This rating reinforces our strategy that includes maintaining a superior financial footing while also keeping our carrier and passenger fees amongst the lowest of all major airports in Canada."

Coming off YVR's busiest year in the airport's history in 2025 with record cargo and passenger volumes, the Airport Authority is leaning into its role as a global hub and Canada Pacific gateway to Asia and beyond, innovating and enhancing its operations to drive future economic growth for British Columbia and Canada while maintaining protection from market uncertainties.

"At Vancouver International Airport, our continued success is driven by making strategic investments that serve the community and the economy that supports it," added Clayton Buckingham, Vice President, Finance and CFO, Vancouver Airport Authority. "Moving forward, we have strong confidence in our strategy to invest in growth areas to support our operations and the region's success, particularly when it comes to seizing opportunities to grow service and trade connections with emerging markets in Asia, India, and beyond."

