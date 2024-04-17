YVR reclaims top spot as Best Airport in North America

Award follows advancements in operations, accessibility and the traveller experience

MUSQUEAM TERRITORY and RICHMOND, BC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was today named Best Airport in North America at the Skytrax World Airport Awards in Frankfurt, Germany. Skytrax is recognized as the world's premier international airport awards, with honours assessed according to votes cast by more than 13-million passengers worldwide.

YVR last received Best Airport in North America in 2021, and since that time, has successfully moved through the global pandemic and its impacts to aviation with a focus on key strategic priorities for the benefit of travellers, the community and the economy that supports it.

"Regaining our top spot as Best Airport in North America is a result of the dedication and hard work of our employees and everyone working here at YVR to serve travellers and our community," said Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at Vancouver International Airport. "From the team greeting people at our front doors, to those who move cargo and bags, to security staff who keep us moving safely, to those to maintain and clean our facilities – 26,000 people work at our airport each and every day with pride and purpose. This recognition belongs to them, and I want to acknowledge and thank them for all their work this past year."

In 2023, YVR served 24.9 million travellers and implemented a number of operational improvements, while increasing collaboration with government and airlines, to build resilience and deliver a more efficient, predictable travel experience. This includes delivering accessibility programs and initiatives that meet the diverse needs of travellers and employees, ranging from a new Curbside Greeting program to sign language on information boards at each departure gate.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are globally recognized and are voted on by air travellers via the single largest, annual airport customer satisfaction survey, covering more than 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input. The survey evaluates the customer experience across all frontline areas of airport service and facilities.

YVR is the only airport to receive the designation of Best Airport in North America 14 times.

