YVR path to recovery continues as airport reaches 10 million passenger mark

On Aug 5 , YVR welcomed its 10 millionth passenger through the terminal in 2022

Sunday, August 21 is set to be the airport's busiest day since March 2020

MUSQUEAM TERRITORY, RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - As the global aviation community re-builds from the impact of the pandemic, YVR reached an important milestone on August 5 as the airport hit the 10 million passenger mark year-to-date. And later this month YVR will also see its busiest single day of operations since the pandemic began, when over 70,130 passengers are expected to travel through the airport on Sunday, August 21.

"This is an important moment in our recovery. Our ability to welcome over 10 million passengers so far this year is due to the hard work of our staff, airlines, government, partners and the airport community at large. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the 20,000 people who work at our airport for their dedication to serving our passengers over the past several months. Their efforts have been an essential element of our recovery," said Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. "However, there is still considerable work to be done to ensure the stability of the overall aviation sector. But after only seeing approximately 2 million passengers at this same point last year, it is very encouraging that we are able to continue to build back while avoiding many of the security and major operational delays impacting passengers around the world."

Over the past few months airlines have made important decisions to continue to invest in service restoration and expansion at YVR, including Air Canada launching Austin and announcing new service to Bangkok and Miami commencing this winter.

Going forward the operational impact of the pandemic on aviation is akin to the virus itself – it is still very unpredictable. YVR will continue to work closely with all industry stakeholders as passenger numbers continue to increase, and we remind travellers to please remain current on government travel policy requirements.

More information to help travellers prepare for their next trip through YVR, including travel measures and top tips, is available at yvr.ca/travelplanning.

Key Airport Statistics

For the week of Aug 8-14, YVR is expected to welcome an average of 67,000 passengers per day for a total of 473,036, connecting these travellers to 95 destinations across Canada and the world.

Within the week, Sunday, August 14 and Thursday, August 11 will be the busiest travel days with 69,273 and 68, 819 passengers expected, respectively. To put this in perspective, YVR welcomed an average of 31,538 passengers daily this time last year (2021) and 82,297 pre-pandemic (2019).

Daily passenger numbers through the week, including by segment, are outlined in "The week ahead at YVR" section below.

Latest highlights at YVR include:

Skip the wait and pre-order food and beverage online with the recently launched YVR Order Now program

Driving to the airport? Passengers can reserve their spot online and save on the price by booking on yvr.ca/parking .

. Airline updates :

from 2x to 4x/week

from 4x to 5x/week

China Airlines increasing service to Taipei from 2x to 3x/week

The week ahead at YVR

Travel forecasts for the week of Aug 8-14, 2022*

473,036 Total Passengers 237,139 Arrivals 235,897 Departures 123,180 Domestic 61,765 U.S. 52,194 International 126,365 Domestic 59,685 U.S. 49,847 International





Daily

Monday : 67,527

Tuesday : 66,965

Wednesday : 68,040

Thursday : 68,819

Friday : 66,538

Saturday : 65,874

Sunday : 69,273

6-7 a.m. / 10-12 p.m. / 3-4p.m.

Peak times for check-in and security screening.

95 destinations served

Across Canada and worldwide

Current travel reminders include:

Please arrive at the airport early—two hours ahead of scheduled domestic flights and three hours ahead for U.S. and international flights. Masks remain mandatory in the terminal and onboard your flight.

All travellers arriving to Canada from abroad are required to complete ArriveCAN. At YVR, travellers can save time with Customs and Immigration by using the Advance Declaration option in ArriveCAN to electronically submit their declaration information before arriving in Vancouver , reducing processing time spent in the Customs Hall.

from abroad are required to complete ArriveCAN. At YVR, travellers can save time with Customs and Immigration by using the Advance Declaration option in ArriveCAN to electronically submit their declaration information before arriving in , reducing processing time spent in the Customs Hall. The Government of Canada has resumed mandatory random testing for travellers who qualify as fully vaccinated and are arriving in Canada from an international destination, including the U.S. Travellers who have been selected for testing will receive an email with information to arrange their test as physical testing is no longer conducted at the airport.

*Data is estimated and compiled by Vancouver Airport Authority. Passenger and operational data is updated regularly and posted to our Facts & Stats page on YVR.ca.

