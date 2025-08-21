MUSQUEAM TERRITORY/RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Vancouver Airport Authority (VAA) is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed its AA- long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt rating, maintaining the positive outlook first issued in 2024.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that Vancouver Airport Authority has received an AA- rating from S&P, underscoring the organization's financial strength and operational resilience. The reaffirmed AA- rating reflects the Airport Authority's superior credit quality, supported by the strength of our economic fundamentals, relatively low debt burden, prudent fiscal management and strategy, as well as growth fostered by passengers, cargo, and diversification opportunities.

"At Vancouver International Airport, our continued success is driven by strategic investments that build operational resilience and elevate the passenger experience," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority. "S&P's reaffirmation of our AA- credit rating is a clear signal that we are delivering on our commitment to serve British Columbia with fiscal prudence, strong leadership, and responsible corporate governance."

The Airport Authority continues to focus on innovation and sustainability, enhancing its operations to drive future economic growth in British Columbia and beyond.

"Maintaining our financial strength enables YVR to proactively invest in opportunities, adapt to shifting market conditions, and continue to focus on enhancing our operations and the experience we provide through innovation and the use of technology," added Clayton Buckingham, Vice President, Finance and CFO, Vancouver Airport Authority.

Full details of Vancouver Airport Authority's financial performance and strategic initiatives are available in its 2024 Annual & Sustainability Report.

About Vancouver Airport Authority

Vancouver Airport Authority (VAA) is the non-share capital organization that manages and operates Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in service of the community and economy that supports it.

SOURCE Vancouver Airport Authority

YVR Media Relations: 604-880-9815, [email protected]