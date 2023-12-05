MUSQUEAM TERRITORYand RICHMOND, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - 2023 has been a year of improving and enhancing the traveller experience at Vancouver International Airport. After challenges in the busiest week of holiday travel in December 2022, YVR has spent this year proactively turning lessons learned into actionable plans.

Over the past 11 months, collaborative work has been done in virtually every area of YVR's operation, building on the insights gained through the comprehensive After Action Review done in January.

"The After-Action Review clearly lays out a roadmap to improve resiliency and better support passengers during major weather events," said Tamara Vrooman, Vancouver International Airport President & CEO. "We listened carefully to what the public told us during the Review. While they recognize aviation is a complex ecosystem, the public asked YVR to take a bigger role to ensure they get the information and support they need in times of disruption. As a result, YVR has invested $40 million in over 130 initiatives across the airport."

These improvements include the installation of real-time weather monitoring equipment, new gating and towing protocols to ensure arriving aircraft have access to gates within 30 minutes, adding more front-line staff to support passengers 24/7, investing in technology to assist airlines in getting inbound bags back to their passengers, use of digital sensors to enable more efficient passenger flow, and implementing new digital tools to help passengers save time throughout the travel process. In addition, YVR has taken a lead role in providing more reliable and consistent information to travellers.

This December, approximately 2 million passengers are expected to fly through YVR – approximately a quarter of a million more than in 2022. The airport predicts the busiest days of holiday travel will be December 20th, 21st and 22nd. As with any busy time, YVR encourages travellers to plan ahead by checking their flight status online, pre-booking parking or transportation, and consider booking their security check-in time using YVR EXPRESS. More information can be found at news.yvr.ca or on X: @YVRairport.

Maintaining a safe and secure airfield for aircraft, passengers, workers and the community is the focus of everything we do at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). This includes the airport's snow response program. The information below provides select snapshots of the more than 130 initiatives YVR has undertaken to improve and enhance the traveller experience, as well as tips to ensure journeys through YVR are as fast and simple as possible.

Winter weather preparedness at YVR:

Over the past year, we've invested $40 million in over 130 initiatives and have worked continuously to prepare our people and operations for the 2023 winter season. Operational Changes: Significant investment in airfield snow and ice control measures including the purchase of 19 pieces of new and specialized snow clearing equipment The addition of 16 more Airfield Maintenance positions, and increased numbers of bridge and apron crews Upgraded Traveller Experience: A new Curbside Greeting Program, designed to welcome arriving guests and deliver seamless support for travellers with varying needs Launch of our revamped news page on YVR.ca, acting as a multi-faceted resource hub for up-to-date airport information on both regular and irregular operations Data and Technology Enhancements: Improved ability to track delayed baggage through use of new real-time technology supports and data analytics Expanded digital tools for travellers at the airport, including YVR EXPRESS and YVR TimeLine Greater Collaboration: Implementation of new information sharing platforms to increase multi-agency operational understanding Implementation of a revised Demand Management Program, to help prepare for times of expanded or reduced operations.

In addition to activities taking place inside the terminal and on our aprons, the Airport Authority's runway and taxiway snow removal fleet has been expanded and includes the following specialized equipment:

Six multi-hogs that are equipped with a broom, plow and chemical applicator to clear runway markings and roadways

Five OshKosh H-Series snow blowers, which have a combined capacity to blow over 25,000 tons of snow every hour as far as 150 feet off the airport's runways and taxiways

Five OshKosh P-Series/MB 4600 'all-in-one' trucks, each capable of ploughing and sweeping a path with a 24 foot wide broom on the airport's runways and taxiways

Three OshKosh H-Series sweeper with a 22-foot wide high-speed broom.

Two OshKosh P-Series trucks, each equipped with a 24-foot high-speed snow plough

Three trucks that spread environmentally friendly solid and liquid de-icing solutions to YVR's runways and taxiways in cold weather

Three Boschung jetbroom combination units that plow, broom and spread chemical.

During a major snowstorm, YVR will use over 100 pieces of snow removal equipment to keep runways, taxiways and aprons safe for aircraft and passengers. In addition to this, aircraft de-icing services, which are provided by Aero MAG, now include five new electric de-icing vehicles which have been added to the existing fleet of 24 de-icing trucks.

YVR December Operational Data:

This December, approximately 2 million passengers are expected to fly through YVR – approximately a quarter of a million more than in 2022 (1.8 million) and 99 per cent of the traffic we saw in December 2019 (2.1 million).

December's busiest days:

Date Expected number of passengers December 22 75,006 December 29 73,144 December 20 72,794 December 27 72,097 December 21 70,420

As travellers prepare for their holiday journeys, YVR offers the following tips and information on processes and programs at the airport.

Book your spot for security screening in advance: Consider using YVR EXPRESS to reserve your spot in security screening. YVR EXPRESS is available for those flying within Canada or to the U.S. and allows you to pre-book your spot up to 72 hours before your flight. Pack smart: Be sure to follow all Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) baggage requirements. Remember: liquids, gels and aerosols still need to be in containers that are less than 100 milliliters, and be packaged into one transparent, closed, and resealable plastic bag that is under one litre. Please avoid wrapping holiday gifts - contents may need to be inspected during the screening progress for both carry-on and checked baggage! Arrive early to enjoy your YVR experience: We strongly encourage travellers to arrive at least 2 hours in advance of domestic flights, and 3 hours in advance of U.S. and international flights. Be sure to build in extra time on your way to the airport in case you run into inclement weather, traffic, or any other issues which could delay you. Plan your route to the airport: Consider taking Canada Line to YVR - it can get you from downtown to the terminal door in 30 minutes or less! Driving to YVR? Be sure to pre-book your parking. Use your smartphone to speed up your time in line: Travellers heading to the U.S. can submit passport and customs declaration information through the secure Mobile Passport Control app in advance of their trip. Those returning from the U.S. or an international destination can submit their customs information in advance using the ArriveCAN app. Upon arrival into YVR, follow signs for Advance CBSA Declaration Express Lanes to move through the customs process more quickly. Got questions? From curb to sky, we have people available to support you throughout your journey through the airport. When you arrive curbside at YVR you will now be greeted by our new curbside greeting staff. Feel free to ask them any questions you may have. Once inside the terminal, keep an eye out for our YVR Guest Experience team members or Green Coat volunteers. They are stationed at Information Counters and throughout the terminal, and are always ready to assist.

A reminder also that we recently launched news.yvr.ca. This dynamic webpage now gives YVR the flexibility and capability to reach the community and media with crucial information more quickly than ever, as well as provide critical operational updates in the event travel plans are disrupted by severe weather, emergencies, or any type of irregular operations.

