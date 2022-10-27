President & CEO highlights YVR's approach to meet heightened community, traveller and economic expectations amid changing travel and aviation realities

MUSQUEAM TERRITORY and RICHMOND, BC, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Vancouver International Airport (YVR) continues to expand and innovate with ambitious plans to align with the future growth and needs of the community and economy as presented today by President & CEO Tamara Vrooman at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade in her first in-person address since taking on the leadership role at the airport authority.

Vrooman announced projections of increased passengers and provided significant updates on key growth priorities centered around land use, cargo, climate, and innovation, including exciting opportunities YVR is exploring beyond core airport operations.

"We are on track to welcome more than 17 million passengers this year, following an increase of 168 per cent from January to August and the single biggest increase of travellers in our 90-year history," said Vrooman. "As we reflect on lessons learned from the pandemic and look to the future, the importance of connection has clearly illustrated the responsibility we have to lead and grow with purpose to help build a community that is resilient, thriving and sustainable."

In keeping with YVR's forward-looking strategy, Vrooman spoke about a number of unique ways the airport is thinking about growth and connection.

The airport redesigned its land use plan, unlocking significant opportunities for new development through 2072, and continues to focus on its cargo business by exploring and investing in digital infrastructure to improve goods movement.

YVR is leveraging its digital twin, which provides real-time information on airport operations, including modelling on optimizing operational efficiency. The tool can also be used to monitor and map more efficient aircraft movements to reduce emissions, supporting YVR's and the industry's climate goals.

Vrooman also highlighted YVR's climate leadership through its recent Level 4+ Airport Carbon Accreditation and its new Cascadia Corridor partnership. The partnership will see YVR collaborate with the Port of Seattle and Port of Portland on efforts that will accelerate the decarbonization of the industry. This includes advancing the development and use of sustainable aviation fuel and electrification of airport operations.

YVR's long-term partnership with Musqueam Indian Band remains a key anchor and guiding principle for all future airport operations and business growth opportunities. YVR continues to prioritize Indigenous partnership and allyship across its operations, as outlined in the 30-year Friendship and Sustainability Agreement.

"At YVR, how we move forward will impact our region and country, so we are very mindful of the priorities that we are setting and how we work across industry, with our many partners, and with government to build a globally connected community," added Vrooman. "We are proud of the entire YVR team for adapting amid challenging headwinds faced by the aviation and travel industries over the past two years, and we're excited for what's next as we look to the future of growth and connection in service of our community and the economy that supports it."

ABOUT YVR

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas and serves as a platform for our community to come together and thrive. We are motivated by supporting regional economic development and making a positive difference in the lives of British Columbians. We do this with a focus on serving our passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability.

