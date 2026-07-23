Yves Lalumière returns to the Board of Directors of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Société du Palais des congrès de Montréal announces the appointment of Yves Lalumière to its Board of Directors. President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal since 2013, he will embark, on August 15, 2026, on his third term with the Board, where he previously sat from 2013 to 2022. His appointment was approved by the Conseil des ministres on July 8.

Yves Lalumière © Julian Haber

With his in-depth understanding of the crucial role the Palais des congrès plays in Montréal's tourism and economic ecosystem, Mr. Lalumière brings solid experience in the development of the destination on an international scale. His career and grasp of the issues related to major events will contribute to the Board's work, in particular to advancing the densification and modernization of the Palais' spaces--a structuring project that will serve to consolidate its position as a leading Canadian and international convention centre and support the development of Montréal as a destination.

Recognized expertise at work for the Palais

As the head of Tourisme Montréal since 2013, Yves Lalumière contributed to strengthening the metropolis's position as a major international urban destination--in leisure tourism, business tourism, and major events. Under his leadership, the organization made sustainable development a key aspect of its actions and contributed to increasing the city's international accessibility.

Recognized for his commitment to the tourism industry, Yves Lalumière is a Grand Ambassador of UQAM's École des sciences de la gestion. Over the course of his career, he has sat on several boards, most notably the boards of C2 Montréal and the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec, in addition to being a member of the World Tourism Cities Federation.

Appreciation for Jean-Sébastien Boudreault

In addition to the appointment of Yves Lalumière, the Société du Palais des congrès de Montréal wishes to warmly thank Jean-Sébastien Boudreault, whose term as a member of the Board will end on August 14. Since his appointment in 2022, Mr. Boudreault has contributed to the Board's work through his commitment and the quality of his reflections. The Palais is grateful for his precious contribution to the organization's development.

Quotes

"Yves Lalumière's experience, his vision for Montréal's development, and his knowledge of our organization constitute precious assets that will support the Palais in the coming years, in a context where destinations are in growing competition to attract major international conferences. His return to the Board of Directors is aligned with this desire to pursue our development by leveraging recognized expertise and a finely honed understanding of the challenges facing our industry." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Yves Lalumière has a keen understanding of the Palais, its objectives, and the role it plays in Montréal's development. We're delighted to welcome him back to the Board of Directors. His experience and in-depth knowledge of our ecosystem will be important assets in supporting the Palais in the years to come." – Josée Noiseux, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"I'm honoured to be back on the Board of Directors of the Palais des congrès de Montréal. The Palais is a strategic infrastructure for Montréal and contributes greatly to the promotion of our destination and its appeal for organizers of conferences and international events. There will be wonderful opportunities over the next few years to contribute to its evolution and to maximize the tourism, economic and scientific spinoffs it generates, and I'm happy to once again put my experience and commitment to work for it. I wish to thank the Québec government for its renewed trust." – Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal and member of the Board of Directors of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for ten years in a row. congresmtl.com

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

Information: Sébastien Zickgraf, Advisor and Copywriter, Communications and Public Affairs, Palais des congrès de Montréal, 514-871-5849 / [email protected]