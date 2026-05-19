MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - From May 15 to 21, 2026, the Palais des congrès de Montréal is hosting the World Tunnel Congress, bringing together 2,000 underground infrastructure specialists. This event will also translate into an environmental legacy in the heart of downtown Montréal.

In addition to 5,600 overnight stays in Montréal hotels and an estimated $1.6 million in economic spinoffs for Montréal and Québec, the 2026 edition of the World Tunnel Congress will contribute to the metropolis's sustainable urban development through a tree planting project.

This initiative is the fruit of a commitment made by the Palais des congrès de Montréal during the bidding process to host this major event organized by the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA). Planned for June, the project will leave a lasting legacy for the metropolis.

A symbolic urban project

Planted above a tunnel of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) and on a university campus, this tree planting project is highly symbolic. It tangibly illustrates the role of underground infrastructure in optimizing urban space and preserving the surface for greener, more human uses. Designed with biodiversity and urban resilience in mind, the planting will contribute to enriching Montréal's canopy, combating heat islands, and providing a calming, diversified and welcoming environment for the community.

The project carried out by the Palais des congrès and the ITA is part of a major program run by the Société de verdissement du Montréal métropolitain (Soverdi), with financial support from the Canadian government, the City of Montréal as well as private and university partners.

Quotes

"This initiative perfectly reflects ITA-AITES' commitment to sustainability and to building a more resilient, liveable future. By demonstrating how underground infrastructure can free up surface space for greener, people‑centred urban environments, the ITA World Tunnel Congress 2026 leaves a positive and lasting legacy for Montréal and beyond." – Helen Roth, Executive Director of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA-AITES)

"Hosting the 2026 World Tunnel Congress shows that an international event can have tangible spinoffs for the host city. At the Palais, our role isn't limited to receiving participants and generating economic spinoffs. We also work to ensure that some events contribute, concretely and sustainably, to Montréal's development and the quality of life of its community". – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for nine years in a row. congresmtl.com

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

Information: Sébastien Zickgraf, Advisor and Copywriter, Communications and Public Affairs, Palais des congrès de Montréal, 514 871-5849 / [email protected]