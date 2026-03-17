MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - From October 31 to November 5, 2027, the Palais des congrès de Montréal will host the XXVI FIGO (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics) World Congress. The event will bring together some 8,000 specialists from 145 countries and generate an estimated $10.5 million in economic spinoffs. It will also reinforce Canadian excellence in women's health.

For five days, the metropolis will become a hub of exchange bringing together physicians, researchers other healthcare professionals and policymakers around the most recent advances in obstetrics and gynecology, from the latest discoveries to technological innovations.

The congress will be held in a global context marked by an erosion of women's rights and persistent disinformation. The very real challenges of misinformation, harassment, gynecological violence, consent, and access to care for women experiencing homelessness will also be addressed. The objective is clear: to underline that certain practices no longer have a place and that the rights of women patients are non-negotiable.

Canadian excellence

For Dr. Diane Francoeur, CEO of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC), hosting this world congress in Montréal is more than a logistics question for Canada. "The country has a healthcare system where women's sexual and reproductive rights are protected and where care is publicly funded, and this privilege means we have a responsibility to give back to the international community, to share our knowledge, and to stand up when women's rights are at risk."

The congress will showcase Canadian knowhow. "We want to lead by example," she says, pointing to Canada's capacity to innovate and advance practices. "Whether its medically assisted procreation, care for the extremely premature, or treating gynecological cancers, the goal is to share our recognized expertise and contribute to advancing standards on a global scale." The SOGC also wants to extend a hand to less well-off countries, where access to training and care is limited and where women's sexual and reproductive rights are still violated.

With FIGO 2027, Montréal will become a space for open dialogue on the future of women's health, where scientific innovation goes hand-in-hand with a clear-sighted consideration of rights, ethics and dignity.

The 2027 edition will mark the return of the congress to Canada, after Vancouver in 2015. Montréal and the Palais previously hosted the congress in 1994.

Quotes

"Hosting the FIGO World Congress at the Palais des congrès de Montréal is an opportunity to bring to the fore the issues that directly affect women's lives. When Montréal becomes the meeting place for 145 countries to discuss women's health, this issue takes precedence over economic spinoffs, even though they're significant. We're talking about real impact, evolving practices, rights advocacy and higher standards. As a regular forum for conversations that are important to Québec society, the Palais is fulfilling its role as a driving force for societal progress in Montréal and Québec." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Hosting the FIGO Congress in Montréal is more than simply holding a major international meeting--it's creating a gathering place where ideas circulate, expertise meets expertise, and concrete advances take shape. By bringing together thousands of women's health specialists from the four corners of the earth, Montréal is affirming its role as a crossroads for people and science. We're proud to offer an open and inclusive environment conducive to critical discussions that contribute to advancing the health and rights of women around the world." – Mylène Gagnon, Vice-President, Sales and Convention Services, Tourisme Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for nine years in a row. congresmtl.com

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that for more than 100 years has been promoting the metropolis as an international-calibre destination in both the leisure and business tourism markets. In this role, the organization leads the deployment of innovative visitor experience strategies with a dual objective: ensuring a high-quality experience for visitors and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism in a balanced way that is mindful of long-term impacts on the metropolis. Bringing together more than 1,000 members working directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in managing and developing Montréal's tourism offering, which also leads it to take positions on issues related to the metropolis's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, visit www.mtl.org

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

Information: Sébastien Zickgraf, Advisor and Copywriter, Communications and Public Affairs, Palais des congrès de Montréal, 514 871-5849 / [email protected]; Aurélie de Blois, Senior advisor, public and media relation, Tourisme Montréal, 514 918-5290, [email protected]