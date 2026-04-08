MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Thanks to the remarkable commitment of leaders recognized in their fields, Montréal will host 20 major international conferences between now and 2029, with estimated spinoffs of more than $46 million for Montréal and Québec. These leading lights were honoured on April 1 during the Palais des congrès de Montréal's 35th Ambassadors Gala, in the presence of the Minister of Tourism, Amélie Dionne, who took the opportunity to announce an increase in the Fund to Stimulate International Business Tourism and to prolong it.

The 25 new members of the Palais des congrès’ Ambassadors Club. © Olivier Samson Arcand / Cosmos Image (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

From technological, scientific, medical and economic backgrounds, the new members of the Palais des congrès' Ambassadors Club mobilized their networks and used their credibility to convince international organizations to hold their events in Montréal. In concert with the teams at the Palais des congrès and Business Events Montréal, they attracted 20 major events (15 for the Palais, the others in Montréal hotels and universities), representing 40,000 delegates and 105,000 overnight stays in hotels. Four of these conferences were held in 2025 and the others will be held between now and 2029. The new inductees join the ranks of the Palais des congrès de Montréal's Ambassadors Club, created 40 years ago, which now boasts close to 400 leaders committed to the metropolis's development and promotion.

In addition to the economic spinoffs, these specialists play a decisive role in attracting these international meetings that promote the dissemination of knowledge and drive innovation in strategic sectors, in particular the life sciences, aerospace and engineering. Their leadership and influence also enable Montréal to consolidate its top ranking as a business destination in the Americas. The work accomplished by these Ambassadors is supported by structured and continuous support, orchestrated by the Palais des congrès de Montréal and Business Events Montréal.

Professor Fabrice Labeau, setting the standard for promoting Montréal

During the Gala last Wednesday, the title of Grand Ambassador was bestowed on Fabrice Labeau, professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at McGill University. This distinction highlights his remarkable career, his dedication, and his leadership, which have significantly contributed to the international promotion of Montréal. Recognized around the world for his work, and an influential member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Professor Labeau actively contributed to organizing 19 major international conferences in the metropolis over the last 20 years, with close to $38 million in economic spinoffs for Montréal and Québec. Author or coauthor of more than 200 scientific publications, he has concretely and extensively participated in rooting Montréal in the world's major networks of knowledge and scientific innovation.

Growing government support for business tourism

The 2026 edition of the Gala marked an important milestone: it inducted the greatest number of Ambassadors, testifying to the dynamism of business tourism in Montréal. A momentum confirmed by the Minister of Tourism, Amélie Dionne, who announced a $4.5 million increase in the Fund to Stimulate International Business Tourism (FSTAI) and its extension until March 31, 2028. The fund was launched in 2023 with an initial budgetary envelope of $10 million. The FSTAI is a government subsidy program that serves to attract and develop international business tourism in Québec. By strengthening the program, the government is supporting the development of a business tourism sector that is particularly lucrative--$2.1 billion in revenue in 2024--and that generates tangible intellectual and societal spinoffs for all of Québec.

Montréal creativity and gastronomy in the spotlight at the 2026 Ambassadors Gala

For more than 30 years, the Ambassadors Gala has been highlighting central players in the promotion of Montréal. The Gala's success is based on the commitment of the Palais' key partners: TKNL for the design, audiovisuals and production, and GES for the furnishings and decoration. Together, they created an experience equal to the city's international profile.

The Gala is also an opportunity to celebrate the wealth of Montréal's gastronomic scene thanks to the Gastronomic Symphony, the Gala's distinctive signature. With the participation of Maestro Culinaire, the Palais' exclusive food partner, it showcased local culinary talent. Once again this year, the chefs from 10 major hotels in the city brought together their savoir-faire, to the guests' great delight: DoubleTree by Hilton Montréal, Fairmont Queen Elizabeth, Hôtel Bonaventure, Le Germain Hotel Montréal – Le Boulevardier Restaurant, Hotel Monville, Hôtel Place d'Armes, InterContinental Montréal, Le Centre Sheraton Montréal Hotel, Westin Montréal and Marriott Château Champlain.

Acknowledgments

The Palais des congrès de Montréal wishes to highlight the involvement of Business Events Montréal, major partner of the 2026 Ambassadors Gala, and to thank its sponsors: GDI, welcome experience sponsor; Air Canada and the Montreal International Auto Show, associate sponsors; Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and the Association hôtelière du Grand Montréal, collaborative sponsors.

Quotes

"I'd like to thank and congratulate our Ambassadors, who play a vital role in drawing major international events to Montréal. By supporting the development of business tourism, our government is contributing to promoting Québec's know-how, stimulating innovation, and strengthening the economy of our communities. This collaboration between exceptional leaders and institutions is what allows Montréal to continue to shine on the international scene." – Amélie Dionne, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"The recognized expertise of our Ambassadors constitutes a distinctive advantage for Montréal by reinforcing its capacity and credibility in attracting and hosting major events. These passionate leaders pull out all the stops to support our city's bids and to ensure that these major gatherings are held here. Their commitment has a concrete impact on our economy and leaves a lasting imprint on our society, and I sincerely thank all those who are involved with such conviction in promoting Montréal's knowhow around the world." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Montréal's success on the international scene is based first and foremost on the strength of its ecosystem and on the commitment of exceptional professionals. Thanks to their expertise, the Ambassadors position the metropolis as a knowledge and innovation hub. We heartily congratulate them and thank them for their commitment and priceless support." – Mylène Gagnon, Vice-President, Sales and Convention Services at Tourisme Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for nine years in a row. congresmtl.com

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

Information: Sébastien Zickgraf, Advisor and Copywriter, Communications and Public Affairs, Palais des congrès de Montréal,514 871-5849 / [email protected]