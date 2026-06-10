YUL MONTRÉAL-TRUDEAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: TRAVEL ADVICE FOR THE SUMMER SEASON

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - As the summer season approaches, ADM Aéroports de Montréal would like to remind travellers of some important tips to help them enjoy a smoother experience, and to inform them of new measures being introduced:

When planning your trip to YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport:

Take advantage of the new 815 bus service offered by ADM that will connect YUL directly to the Des Sources REM station in under 20 minutes, starting June 17. With frequent service during peak periods, it provides an efficient alternative for travel to and from YUL.

Plan your trips using the YUL Transit Planner, and take the time to check road conditions and network traffic by consulting Québec 511 or navigation apps before heading to the airport.

Ask your companion or driver to drop you off at the Express drop-off areas located at the P4 and P10 parking facilities. These points are free and open seven days a week, helping you to avoid traffic congestion, and are served by a frequent shuttle service that takes you to the terminal in just a few minutes.

Arrive at the airport three hours before your flight departure, regardless of your destination, to complete pre-boarding airport procedures.

For faster access to airport processes, make use of the free digital services available at YUL: Mobile Passport Control (flights to the United States) YUL Express (for all flights departing from YUL) Enhanced Passenger Processing (for flights to the United States)



When leaving from YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport:

For unaccompanied travellers

To facilitate operations at YUL, Uber and Lyft pick-ups will be offered at a dedicated site by the end of June.

Uber and Lyft are independent companies that recruit self-employed drivers who provide transport services via an app.

For accompanying persons

To avoid congestion, please use the Express drop-off areas located at the P4 and P10 parking facilities to pick up your loved ones. Make sure that the passenger you are picking up has arrived before heading there.

Use the CellParc to wait for your passenger in order to avoid circulating on the road network. Parking is free for a maximum duration of 2 hours.

All tips to help facilitate your passage through YUL can be found on the airport website under the Parking and Transportation section.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4- stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]